De’Anthony Melton will be a Sixer. However, president of basketball operations Daryl Morey could not acknowledge that quite yet during his post-NBA draft press conference at the team’s practice facility in Camden, New Jersey. With the Sixers’ trade for Melton not finalized by the league, Morey made a wee-hours attempt to address the deal while also being able to claim, if anyone cared to review the tape, that he wasn’t addressing anything specific.

