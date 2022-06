Renowned Sarasota Opera principal harpist Giuseppina Ciarla will perform Sunday, June 26, at 5:00 p.m., at Temple Sinai in a special benefit concert for Ukraine entitled Hope From The Harp. 100% of donations will support medical aid and relief efforts for Ukrainians by Emergency USA, a non-profit organization which provides free medical care to victims of war and poverty. The organization has held the EU Humanitarian Partnership Certificate since 2020.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO