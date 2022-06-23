ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyga Goes Moto at Givenchy, Saks Heads to the Hamptons, Irene Neuwirth to Open in New York

By Rhonda Richford, Lisa Lockwood, Booth Moore and Martino Carrera
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vxbod_0gJKOkkS00

ON HIS BIKE: Tyga was riding high at the Givenchy show Wednesday afternoon, suited up completely moto-style.

Sitting in the front row at Matthew Williams ’ show on the grounds of the École Militaire in Paris, the rapper said he is a longtime friend of the designer from Los Angeles.

“That’s my boy, he’s been killing it,” he told WWD. “I’ve been following his whole thing since it leaked, and this is his first all-men’s show so it should be good.”

“He uses a lot of heavy material and that’s why I like it, it feels very expensive,” he added of the road-style gear. Tyga said he has several motorcycles and loves to ride.

Stylist Ian Connor was in a bright green jacket from the women’s line. “I just felt like going unisex today. There’s a lot of volume. I’m about to take off, I’m about to fly over there to my seat,” he joked of the fluttering Big Bird-like sleeves.

Connor, who also designs the Revenge x Storm shoe line, has no qualms about wearing flashy or feminine clothing. “I’m really confident and secure in what I do, so I don’t care.”

J Balvin, whose signature fluorescent green hair matched one of the major colorways on the runway, sees a bridge between music and fashion. “There’s a big connection between the two of them,” he said. “I love to come here and get a lot of inspiration.”

Models waded through several inches of water to “One More Time” and “After All” form Jamaican musician Alkaline, while Koda Black arrived late and was left without a seat, so he stood in the aisle sipping from a glass of Champagne.

Lil’ Drae sported the face mask that was on display on the runway, despite the humid weather. “It just fits my style. It feels flowy, and I like to go with dark tones,” he said. He’s a fashion show regular by now, having attended “seven or eight” runways, but marveled at the grand setting with the Eiffel Tower in the background. “I”m still new to it and it’s crazy. It’s very inspiring be in a military base, I’m just glad I’m here seeing my homies.”

Liya Kebede was in awe of his outfit. “I love that,” she said, pointing to his face-covering slate look. She just met Williams earlier this season and quickly became a fan. “I find him so nice and he’s really a wonderful person. I’m really getting to know the stuff that he does, it’s like everything and anything, it’s accepting, colorful and free.”

The model is just getting back into the fashion groove. She was giddy at the show set, shaped like a white cube. “I feel like I’m on another planet! I haven’t been to a show in a while, I guess I need to get back into it,” she said. But she was walking in an undisclosed show the next day. After being away for a while, does she have any nerves? “I only get nervous if I have to wear really high heels, which I avoid at all costs. As long as I don’t fall down, I’m good.”

Navigating the cobblestones, Kebede was prepared in chunky clogs. — RHONDA RICHFORD

SAKS SUMMER SPECIAL: Although it doesn’t have a store in the Hamptons, Saks Fifth Avenue is making its presence known out East. Throughout the summer, it is hosting a series of dinners with designers, influencers and media. It will throw a celebratory dinner July 14 at the new Southampton location of The Lobster Roll, also known as Lunch, cohosted by Saks chief executive officer Marc Metrick and Emmy-winning actress, TV personality and musical artist Keke Palmer. Three more summer events will take place including an afternoon with designer Joseph Altuzarra at his home.

From July through Labor Day, Saks will partner with Blade. During three select weekends (July 15 to 16, Aug. 5 and 6 and Sept. 2 and 3), Blade flyers will receive a gift from Saks upon check-in, including exclusive beauty products from U Beauty. In addition, Blade flyers will be offered Saks in the city cocktails from L’Avenue at Saks in Blade lounges during those weekends. Through Labor Day, Saks is wrapping Hampton Jitneys in a signature sunset cloud design from its spring campaign.

For the third year in a row, Saks is offering same-day delivery from the New York flagship to The Hamptons. Through Labor Day, Monday through Friday, customers can receive same-day deliveries when they place an order before 10 a.m. ET for a $25 fee. The service is available for Amagansett, Bridgehampton, East Hampton, Montauk, Sag Harbor, Sagaponack, Southampton, Wainscott, Water Mill and Westhampton. — LISA LOCKWOOD

IRENE’S ARRIVAL: Irene Neuwirth, known for playful tropical flower and beaded candy stone necklaces in opal, tanzanite, chrysoprase, tourmaline and other colorful gemstones inspired by sand and surf — and for creating the famous pearl link necklace worn by vice president Kamala Harris — is setting down roots in New York.

The L.A. jewelry designer has signed a lease at 937 Madison Avenue, with plans to open in November.

It marks the second retail store for the designer after her Melrose Place boutique that opened in L.A. in 2014. She also has a shop-in-shop at Laura Vinroot-Poole’s Capitol boutique in Brentwood that opened in 2019.

Like the L.A. store, the New York outpost will be envisioned by interior designer Pam Shamshiri, and will have enough space to host intimate lunches and dinners.

Neuwirth tightened up her business during the pandemic and has been able to increase sales, she said recently. When not designing from the new Malibu home she shares with longtime boyfriend writer/director Phil Lord, she’s been spending time on her first love, riding. Earlier this month, she went from waitlisted to winner at the Devon Horse Show, earning the division championship in the amateur-owner hunters, 35 and older.

Neuwirth launched her collection in 2000, and her one-of-a-kind jewelry has graced red carpets alongside big names like Cartier and Tiffany & Co., worn by Ruth Negga, Sarah Paulson, Busy Philipps, Julianne Moore, Julia Louis Dreyfus and First Lady Jill Biden.

Her earthy-elegant collection is also sold at Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus, Net-a-porter, Matchesfashion and Marissa Collection, among others.

The designer said she’s looking forward to spending more time in New York, where her artist-mother Geraldine Neuwirth lives, and she’s rented an apartment on the Upper East Side not far from the store. — BOOTH MOORE

GRADUATE FOR GOOD: Andrea Della Valle, vice chairman of Tod’s SpA, has received the honoris cause degree in economics and management from the Università Politecnica delle Marche, in Italy’s Marche region.

The recognition was bestowed on the entrepreneur who leads the Tod’s Group’s business alongside his brother Diego Della Valle, chairman of the company, not only for his business achievements but also for his range of projects and initiatives with a cultural and social bent.

Marking the occasion, Della Valle gave a lectio magistralis (lecture) centered on entrepreneurship valuing the local territory, which reflects the firm’s responsible approach to business.

Over the years, Tod’s has earmarked 1 percent of its net profit to activities to support the territory, especially projects geared at underprivileged families. The company swiftly rebuilt a 21,600-square-foot manufacturing plant in Arquata del Tronto, a Central Italy town which was hard hit by a deadly earthquake in August 2016, and in 2019, contributed to FAI , The National Trust for Italy, in its restoration of the hill that inspired the poem “The Infinite” by Giacomo Leopardi in the early 1800s.

Della Valle has also spearheaded the creation of the Company Academy and Bottega dei Mestieri, or workshop, aimed at training new artisans for the fashion industry.

Tod’s most public effort to support the country has been the restoration of the Colosseum in Rome, which in 2010 was revealed as a 25-million-euro investment. The second phase of restoration was unveiled in June 2021. — MARTINO CARRERA

