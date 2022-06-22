ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFPD release image of person of interest in fatal Muni shooting

By KTVU staff, Tom Vacar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO - Two men were shot Wednesday morning on a Muni train in San Francisco, leaving one of the victims dead. The shooting occurred around 10 a.m. between the Forest Hill and Castro stations and the suspect fled from the train at the Castro station, according to Supervisor Myrna Melgar...

