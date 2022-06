PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Commission said it would needs over $5 million to finish a waterline project in the Pond Creek area that would serve over 80 customers. County officials have been looking at options to try to get waterlines extended to those people. Earlier this year the commission met with representatives with Lubeck Public Service District and Mineral Wells PSD to see if something could be done.

WOOD COUNTY, WV ・ 10 HOURS AGO