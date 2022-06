Sean Conner and Matthew Wang, two seventh graders at West Middle School, will be at the eCybermission finals in Washington D.C this year. ECybermission is a competition where students in grades six through nine are challenged to work in teams to “identify a problem in their community to explore using scientific practices or solve with engineering design,” according to a press release from eCybermission.

ANDOVER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO