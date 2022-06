James DeTommaso is set to become superintendent of the East Rockaway School District on July 1, when current Superintendent Lisa Ruiz retires. DeTommaso served in multiple roles in the district for 28 years before being named the next superintendent, as a special education teacher, a dean, an assistant principal, and a coach. DeTommaso also sered as principal at West Hempstead High School for three years and said he learned a lot from the community there.

EAST ROCKAWAY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO