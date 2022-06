The National Geographic Museum’s Beyond King Tut Exhibit is a light show that tells us about the life and death of King Tut. King Tut was 9 years old when he became king which is the same age as me. Kids of all ages will like this exhibit. It was fun because it has lots of tiny movies in separate rooms that were about King Tut. Some of the rooms had reproductions of the things in his tomb. One room had a giant version of his tomb that had a movie on it. Three parts were my favorite: one was the exhibit in a big room that showed a movie on all the walls and on the floor. You could stay in that room as long as you wanted to watch the movie. Another favorite was the room with a scroll that told how King Tut’s body was prepared after he died. The third thing that was my favorite was the movie in the auditorium in the building across the walk from the King Tut exhibit.

