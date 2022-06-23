ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosecutors Want Ghislaine Maxwell Behind Bars for at Least 30 Years

So much for that light sentence her lawyers were pushing for. Federal prosecutors on Wednesday pushed for a sentence of between 30 and 55 years for former socialite Ghislaine...

California Man Tortured and Raped His Roommate for 5 Months, Cops Say

A California man who allegedly held a 22-year-old woman in his home against her will for months has been arrested and slammed with a slew of charges, including torture, false imprisonment, mayhem, forcible rape, and other crimes. Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, allegedly took the woman prisoner earlier this year, according to San Bernardino County officials, when she moved into his home. “Very soon after moving into the house she was not allowed to leave, she was held there against her will by him and at that point was subjected to multiple assaults” for five months, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told ABC7. A criminal complaint subsequently obtained by the New York Post accused McGuire of torturing the woman, cutting her tongue, putting out her eye, and slitting her nose, ear, and lip. He also “maliciously” maimed one of her body parts, unidentified in the complaint, which states that McGuire “did disable, disfigure and render it useless.” The victim was able to escape McGuire’s home on June 9 and contacted the authorities minutes later, according to ABC7. She was in the hospital and in stable condition as of Tuesday, according to officials.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
People

Babysitter Accused of Murdering Mich. Toddler: 'She Threw My Son into the Wall,' Says Mom

A babysitter in Michigan is behind bars after allegedly murdering a 23-month-old boy left in her care. WDIV-TV, citing police, reports 21-year-old Kimora Launmei Hodges — who had babysat the boy on and off for the past two months — was watching him at his Roseville, Mich., apartment on June 13 while his mother was at work, when Hodges allegedly physically abused him.
ROSEVILLE, MI
Popculture

Actor Moses Armstrong Arrested for Heinous Crime

Actor Moses Armstrong has been arrested actor Moses Armstrong in Akwa Ibom, Nigeria and charged him with "rape of a minor" according to a report by The Daily Post. On Monday, June 20, authorities there released a statement about Armstrong's arrest on Thursday, June 9. Police also announced that Armstrong had been remanded to the custody of the Director of Public Prosecution.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ghislaine Maxwell
Jeffrey Epstein
Dad Left Vile Note for Estranged Wife After Drowning Their Three Kids in a Bathtub, Feds Say

The Illinois man facing charges for allegedly drowning his three children in a bathtub left a chilling note for his estranged wife to find, prosecutors said Wednesday. “Mr. Karels left a note in the home, which stated, ‘If I can’t have them, neither can you,’” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said during a Wednesday court hearing for Jason Karels.
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL
Brian Laundrie's Shocking Confession To Killing Gabby Petito Revealed

Brian Laundrie's chilling confession to murdering Gabby Petito has finally been revealed. According to Radar, passages from Laundrie's journal have been leaked, and they detail her last moments on earth. According to the outlet, the late 23-year-old wrote that during a late night hike in Wyoming, Petito injured herself after a bad fall. “I hear a splash and a scream, I could barely see,” Laundrie wrote in the notebook. “I couldn’t find her for a moment, shouted her name. I found her breathing heavily, gasping and [unclear] was freezing cold.”“I don’t know the extent of Gabby’s injuries, only that she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ghislaine Maxwell's Cellmate Claims She Was 'Offered Money' To Kill Her & 'Strangle Her In Her Sleep'

Ghislaine Maxwell's cellmate claims she was offered some major dough to kill the socialite, who is currently in prison after she was found guilty of five federal charges, including sex trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and three related counts of conspiracy.According to documents filed by Maxwell's attorneys on Wednesday, June 15, "one of the female inmates in Ms Maxwell’s housing unit told at least three other inmates that she had been offered money to murder Ms Maxwell and that she planned to strangle her in her sleep."PRINCE HARRY CONTINUES...
BROOKLYN, NY
I Was a Police Officer for 20 Years. I Know What It Means to Put More Guns on the Street.

Police officers have a vested interest in keeping illegal guns off the streets, a difficult-enough task already. Now the United States Supreme Court decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen has found unconstitutional the New York law that strictly limited who could carry a firearm in public in the nation’s largest metropolis. At one blow, this ruling ends a restriction that has for decades helped hold down the number of guns in private hands in New York City. The Court’s decision has made the job of the New York Police Department much harder overnight.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
