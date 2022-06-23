ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Pro Football Focus lists FSU offensive tackle as top 10 offensive linemen in 2023 NFL Draft

By Charleston Bowles
 4 days ago

The Seminoles haven't had an offensive lineman selected in the draft since 2018. Could that change next year?

Florida State hasn't produced an offensive lineman in the first round of the NFL Draft since Cameron Erving was selected No. 19 overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2015.

Since Rick Leonard was drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the Seminoles haven't had any offensive lineman hear their name called in the NFL Draft.

Despite their recent history, the 'Noles may see a change with redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Robert Scott Jr. The Conway, Arkansas, native is entering his third year with the Seminoles and is eligible to enroll in the NFL Draft following this upcoming season.

According to Pro Football Focus (PFF) Draft Analyst Mike Renner, Scott Jr is the eighth-best offensive tackle in the 2023 NFL Draft class.

At 6-foot-6, 315-pounds, Scott Jr is coming off a 2021 season where he made 11 starts in 11 appearances. He split time at both tackle positions and helped the Seminoles average 177.8 rushing yards per game.

In 2020, as a true freshman, Scott Jr. quickly broke into the offensive line rotation and started seven of eight games for head coach Mike Norvell.

Entering 2022, Scott Jr. likely pencils in at left tackle protecting the blindside of redshirt junior quarterback Jordan Travis. In each of his two seasons, Scott. Jr has been a part of an offensive line unit that has steadily progressed under offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins.

Throughout spring practice, Scott Jr. matched up with Albany transfer and redshirt sophomore defensive end Jared Verse. After mentioning how Verse was helping him get better, Scott Jr. brought up how he's already trying to study the NFL to improve his own skills.

"I'm trying to take other stuff I see, like NFL, clips and stuff like that, to work on myself," Scott Jr. said. "Because at the end of the day, I got to get what's best for me."

If Scott Jr, were to depart Tallahassee early and become a first-round selection in 2023, he'd join Jermaine Johnson II as back-to-back first-round draft picks from Florida State. It would be the first time since 2018-2019 (Derwin James and Brian Burns) that the 'Noles had two consecutive first-round draft picks.

