Local Hooters Pageant Contestants Visit Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

The Hermitage Artist Retreat is pleased to announce the launch of a new series of programs presented in partnership with Sarasota Art Museum. As part of their residency, nationally renowned artists are invited to the Hermitage’s historic beachfront campus and offer free community programs to enthusiastic arts audiences throughout Sarasota County and the greater Gulf Coast region. As the Hermitage continues to expand its programs and events, this new partnership with Sarasota’s contemporary art museum offers another centrally located outdoor venue and a mission-aligned institution to introduce some of the artists who come to discover Sarasota through their Hermitage Fellowships. The Hermitage will continue to present free community programs with The John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art, Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, Art Center Sarasota, and other leading arts, cultural, and educational institutions throughout the region.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO