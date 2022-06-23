ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Local Hooters Pageant Contestants Visit Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

 4 days ago
South Florida Hooters kicked off their Hootie’s Lending Library program at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital on June 14. As part of South Florida Hooters Hootie’s Lending Library initiative the restaurant provided the hospital with a rolling library filled with books for children of all ages. Three South Florida Hooters employees Madison...

