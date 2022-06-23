ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk cruelly branded ‘retarded’ aged 7 by teachers because he ‘stared into space,’ Tesla CEO’s dad claims

By Alex Diaz
 4 days ago

ELON Musk was cruelly branded "retarded" by teachers when he was seven because he would spend his days staring into space, his dad has claimed.

The Tesla CEO's estranged father, Errol Musk, said he was left "dumbstruck" when his son's school principal and grade two teacher in South Africa told him Elon might need to attend a special school.

Elon Musk poses on the red carpet of the Axel Springer Award 2020 in Berlin, Germany Credit: Getty
Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, poses for a portrait at his house in Langebaan, South Africa Credit: AFP
Elon Musk poses, age 17, in Johannesburg, South Africa, with his sister Tosca and brother Kimbal in 1989 Credit: TWITTER/@mayemusk

But he says it was agreed it might be an issue with the SpaceX founder's hearing and was solved by getting him ear grommets.

Making the claims in a YouTube interview posted on Wednesday, Errol, 76, said that he moved Elon to a new school after the incident.

The latest video in a series titled Dad of A Genius with a psychologist known as Anneke, where Errol has been revealing details about his relationship with Elon, 50, and the tycoon's mom Maye, 74.

Using an outdated, derogatory word, a former engineer and businessman Errol said: "I knew he wasn't retarded, but I didn't know what to say."

On the way to the meeting at the school with the two teachers, he says he was worried that Elon had said something rude.

He said: "If somebody said something that he thought was not smart, he would say, 'That's stupid' or 'You're stupid,' you know?

"I think he may have got it from me, but I hope not."

After the meeting, Errol said that his son's Grade 2 teacher was almost in tears when she told him Elon spent a lot of his time in a "fixed position" staring out of the window and did not respond to her calls.

According to Errol, she said, "There's something wrong with Elon," and added that even shaking him did not help.

He said: "I thought okay, well what's wrong with that, but I didn't say anything and turned to the principal, and he said to me, 'Look, we think Elon needs a special school.'"

Errol says he asked about the quality of his son's school work, and the teacher said: "Oddly enough, his work is all right; it's good."

Errol explained his stunned reaction: "I didn't know quite what to say."

He then recalled how the teacher repeated the cruel comment: "We think Elon's retarded."

"In those days, they were somewhat straightforward. They didn't mince words," he continued.

"I looked at them both, and the teacher was almost in tears, and I wasn't sure what to say.

"We sat there in a sort of dumb silence for a few seconds, and then the principal came to the rescue is us and said maybe there's something wrong with his hearing.

"So this was like fantastic. And the teacher said, 'Yes, yes, that's it.'

"And he and I said 'Yes.'

"If it was any other place, we would have got up and held each and done a bit of a jig or something."

Errol says he left the meeting promising to have Elon's hearing tested and found that all he needed were ear grommets - tiny tubes inserted into the eardrum that allow air to pass through it.

But he also realized that Elon was in the wrong school, adding: "I managed to get him into a private school, somewhat snobbish sort of school but obviously the best, you know?

"A very old private school. And that was the end of it."

ASPERGER'S

The word 'retard' has historically been used as a slur to describe a person perceived as being mentally challenged.

It is now widely accepted as a highly offensive slur on people who have learning disabilities.

Elon has spoken openly about how he grew up with the developmental disorder Asperger's syndrome, a form of autism spectrum disorder.

People with the condition have difficulties relating to others socially, and their behavior and thinking patterns can be rigid and repetitive.

The world's richest man has had a bad relationship with his father for years.

In a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, Elon described his dad as a "terrible human being" and claimed his childhood was "painful and isolated".

One reason for the bitter rift is that Errol fathered a love child with his stepdaughter, who is 42 years his junior, which he has described as a "one-off mistake".

Meanwhile, Elon's strained relationship with one of his seven children was thrust into the spotlight this week after the teen had filed a petition to change her gender.

The legal document reveals that former Xavier Alexander Musk, 18, wants to change her gender identity from male to female and be known as Vivian Jenna Wilson.

She said she's changing her name because she "no longer lives with or wishes to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

It's unknown if Musk was aware of the court documents being filed.

On Fathers Day, Musk tweeted that he loved all of his kids "so much."

The Sun reached out to representatives for Musk, asking for comment about his father's claims.

Errol Musk has been speaking out in a series of interviews with a psychologist known only as Anneke Credit: YOUTUBE/Dad of a Genius: five minutes with Errol Musk
Elon Musk with his mother at the Met Gala in New York City in 2022 Credit: Getty

Comments / 133

Curtis Cress
3d ago

at 7 my son they said nearly the same thing about him they wanted to drug him but I refused to let that happen and now I am very proud of him and he is a very fine outstanding man

Reply(8)
44
Hellan Cataldo
3d ago

been there done that. first grade teacher said I needed special education ended up being in the accelerated class went to college my senior year. remember these are teachers opinions

Reply
23
maria hauck
3d ago

There are a lot of geniuses with some kind of autism spectrum. Didn't Einstein had some challenging problems too? .yep another genius. Now. why do you have to end the article talking about his son, and change if sex? why are you so low and down, that you are in the need to put others down? you really think all this is relevant?. At the end you're nothing and will stay being nothing.

Reply(3)
12
