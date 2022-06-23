ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orleans, MA

CAPE LEAGUE ROUNDUP: Dominant pitching, timely hitting lead Orleans over Yarmouth-Dennis

By André Simms, Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 4 days ago

Five Orleans Firebirds arms saw action in Wednesday's matchup, combining to throw a three-hit shutout against the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox in a 2-0 win.

The Firebirds pitching started strong with UMass Boston righty Alex Amalfi's 3 2/3 innings, striking out five and allowing one hit. University of San Francisco product Luke Keaschall provided all the offense that the Firebirds (5-4-1) needed on one swing of the bat. He connected for a two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning.

More: CAPE LEAGUE ROUNDUP: Yarmouth-Dennis continues hot streak with comeback over Bourne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ExO6d_0gJKH7qx00

AJ Blubaugh, from the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, got the save for Orleans, pitching a three-up, three-down ninth inning.

Cotuit Kettleers 3, Falmouth Commodores 3

Cotuit (8-0-1) failed to win a game for the first time all season, finishing tied with Falmouth (3-6-1) at Lowell Park.

Alabama's Grayson Hitt had a strong start for the Kettleers. The junior went 4 2/3 innings, allowing one unearned run.

More: Cotuit Kettleers shut out Bourne Braves 7-0, Cape Cod Baseball League

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lxJZy_0gJKH7qx00

Joseph Gieg pitched four scoreless innings of relief for Falmouth to keep the game tied at 1-1 late. TCU's Brayden Taylor drove in the first of two runs for Falmouth in the top of the eighth with an RBI double. Two batters later, he was driven in by Louisville's Jack Payton to make it 3-1.

The Kettleers responded in the bottom of the ninth, loading the bases without recording a hit. An error allowed two runs to come home, letting Cotuit salvage a tie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uqd93_0gJKH7qx00

Bourne Braves 5, Chatham Anglers 4

After being held scoreless for the first four innings, the Braves (4-4-2) chased Chatham (3-5-1) starter Nicholas Delgado from the game in the fifth. The Braves loaded the bases three batters into the inning. Carlos Rey took over on the mound, and the Bourne offense continued to reach base, driving in two runs. Another insurance run came across in the bottom of the sixth to make it 3-0.

Chatham came roaring back in the top of the seventh, plating three of its runs. South Carolina's Matthew Hogan, Clemson's Caden Grice, and Oklahoma State's Roc Riggio scored for the Anglers.

Bourne's offense proved to be too much on the day, after Dakota Harris, from Tennessee, drove in the two go-ahead runs to give the Braves the 5-4 win.

Hyannis Harbor Hawks 7, Brewster Whitecaps 1

Errors proved to be costly for Brewster (5-5) as three of the Harbor Hawks (4-5-1) seven total runs were unearned due to two errors. Florida State freshman Jackson Baumeister got the start and threw four scoreless innings for Hyannis. Jake Berry came into the game for Hyannis and pitched well in relief, allowing one run over 3 2/3 innings. The Whitecaps brought home three insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth to secure the victory.

Wareham Gatemen 5, Harwich Mariners 3

After the Gatemen (4-5-1) scored first in the top of the second inning, Harwich (4-6) bounced right back to take the lead in the home half of the inning. Tulane University's Chase Engelhard hit a two-run home run to give the Mariners the lead.

Wareham came right back with two more runs in the top of the third to give the Gatemen the lead for good. Michigan's Cameron Weston came up big out of the bullpen for the Gatemen, throwing four scoreless innings of relief to earn the win.

UP NEXT: Thursday

Chatham @ Cotuit, 5 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: CAPE LEAGUE ROUNDUP: Dominant pitching, timely hitting lead Orleans over Yarmouth-Dennis

Comments / 1

Related
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough Shamrocks dominate in 2022 home opener

MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Shamrocks semi-pro football team opened their slate of 2022 home games with a bang on Saturday, shutting out a shorthanded Brockton Bucs squad at Kelleher Field in Marlborough. The Shamrocks snagged a 42-0 victory to even their win-loss record at 1-1 just a week after...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat the Most Incredible Greek Food in Boston

Greek food is hands down one of my favorite foods. There is so much to love: the olives, the Feta cheese, the pita bread, and the various dips and spreads. I’m always on the lookout for good Greek restaurants. While visiting the city, I was craving Greek food, so I scoped out the best Greek restaurants in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

These New England boardwalks are worth a visit this summer

Nothing says summer fun like a stroll along a boardwalk. Here's a selection of boardwalks with beautiful views, great food, arcade games, and more. New England summers bring plenty of boardwalk fun. Some seaside pathways offer shops, restaurants, music, and carnival rides, while others are simply an escape into nature.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Orleans, MA
City
Hyannis, MA
State
Tennessee State
City
Boston, MA
Falmouth, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
State
Alabama State
Orleans, MA
Sports
City
Falmouth, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man dies swimming in pond on Cape Cod

Another person has died in Massachusetts waters. According to Yarmouth Police, on Saturday, at 6:20 p.m., Yarmouth Police and Yarmouth Fire were called to Long Pond in South Yarmouth for a missing swimmer. Upon arrival, officers were advised that the swimmer, a 29-year-old man from South Yarmouth, was last seen...
YARMOUTH, MA
andoverma.gov

The New England Spring Classic Car Show

The Andover Center for History & Culture in partnership with Andover's 375th Committee presents - The New England Spring Classic Car Show on Sunday, June 26, 2022 from 9 AM - 2 PM. Rain Date - Sunday, July 3, 2022 Huge 50/50 cash raffle. All 1989 and earlier show vehicles.
ANDOVER, MA
ABC6.com

Multiple units report to house fire in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Foxborough Professional Firefighters Local 2252 helped Mansfield firefighters put out a house fire on Saturday morning. The fire happened in Mansfield on Eddy Street. According to Foxboro’s Instagram page, the fire began at the third floor attic. To put it out, they made an...
MANSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cape Cod Baseball League#Mariners#Cape League Roundup#Orleans Firebirds#Umass Boston#Cotuit Kettleers 3#Tcu#Rbi
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hundreds evacuated as fire strikes Boston high-rise

BOSTON — Hundreds of construction workers were evacuated from a downtown high-rise on Congress Street, Friday, as a fire struck the 20th floor of the 43 story building that’s currently under construction. Annisha Simpson is a carpenter working on the building. Simpson was on the 32nd floor when...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Double stabbing outside Hyde Park bar

Live Boston reports two people were stabbed outside the Cavan Cafe, 1406 Hyde Park Ave. around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday. Both victims were expected to survive.
NECN

Boston Police Investigating Violent Attack Outside South Station Caught on Camera

The Boston Police Department was called to South Station right around midnight Friday after a man was assaulted outside the transportation center. The attack happened near Atlantic Avenue and Summer Street, and sent the man to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The victim's father told NBC10 Boston that his son is now out of the hospital. He has a broken nose and is recovering from a concussion.
BOSTON, MA
capecodwave.com

Short Film, “Rated R,” Inspired by Cape Cod Incident

PROVINCETOWN – Reid Antin of Los Angeles is in Paris now as he takes his short film, “Rated R,” on the film festivals circuit. But last weekend, he was at the Provincetown Film Festival where his 12-minute picture was shown as one of the Shorts screened at the festival.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Boston Globe

27 places that serve deliciously decadent ice cream sundaes

"You can't beat a classic banana split." Scoops of ice cream layered with fudge and other toppings — a sundae is a special thing. Now that summer has officially started, we wanted to hear about the ice cream shops that serve the most decadent, over-the-top sundaes. Readers were quick to respond. Almost 100 people let us know where you can get a delicious frozen dessert.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Smoke billows from Boston high-rise building

BOSTON, Mass. — Authorities say a high rise construction building in Downtown Boston caught fire Friday morning, sending smoke billowing into the air. At about 10:30 a.m., firefighters responded to 1 Congress Street for a report of a fire on the 20th floor, according to Deputy Chief James Greene.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

4th Annual Cars and Cops Continues in Saugus Saturday

The 4th annual Cars and Cops Show of Massachusetts took place today, June 25th at the Square One mall in Saugus. This is a family-fun car show put on by two police officers, Domenic Montano and Matthew Donahue with the purpose of giving back to the community. This year, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Cops for Kids with Cancer Charity.
SAUGUS, MA
capecod.com

No injuries when front end loader rolls over at job site in Mashpee

MASHPEE – No injuries were reported after a front end loader reportedly overturned at a job site in Mashpee. It happened about 4 PM off Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) at a job site by Andy’s Market. Firefighters mitigated a fluid spill. The incident is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
MASHPEE, MA
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy