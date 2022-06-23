CAPE LEAGUE ROUNDUP: Dominant pitching, timely hitting lead Orleans over Yarmouth-Dennis

Five Orleans Firebirds arms saw action in Wednesday's matchup, combining to throw a three-hit shutout against the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox in a 2-0 win.

The Firebirds pitching started strong with UMass Boston righty Alex Amalfi's 3 2/3 innings, striking out five and allowing one hit. University of San Francisco product Luke Keaschall provided all the offense that the Firebirds (5-4-1) needed on one swing of the bat. He connected for a two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning.

AJ Blubaugh, from the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, got the save for Orleans, pitching a three-up, three-down ninth inning.

Cotuit Kettleers 3, Falmouth Commodores 3

Cotuit (8-0-1) failed to win a game for the first time all season, finishing tied with Falmouth (3-6-1) at Lowell Park.

Alabama's Grayson Hitt had a strong start for the Kettleers. The junior went 4 2/3 innings, allowing one unearned run.

Joseph Gieg pitched four scoreless innings of relief for Falmouth to keep the game tied at 1-1 late. TCU's Brayden Taylor drove in the first of two runs for Falmouth in the top of the eighth with an RBI double. Two batters later, he was driven in by Louisville's Jack Payton to make it 3-1.

The Kettleers responded in the bottom of the ninth, loading the bases without recording a hit. An error allowed two runs to come home, letting Cotuit salvage a tie.

Bourne Braves 5, Chatham Anglers 4

After being held scoreless for the first four innings, the Braves (4-4-2) chased Chatham (3-5-1) starter Nicholas Delgado from the game in the fifth. The Braves loaded the bases three batters into the inning. Carlos Rey took over on the mound, and the Bourne offense continued to reach base, driving in two runs. Another insurance run came across in the bottom of the sixth to make it 3-0.

Chatham came roaring back in the top of the seventh, plating three of its runs. South Carolina's Matthew Hogan, Clemson's Caden Grice, and Oklahoma State's Roc Riggio scored for the Anglers.

Bourne's offense proved to be too much on the day, after Dakota Harris, from Tennessee, drove in the two go-ahead runs to give the Braves the 5-4 win.

Hyannis Harbor Hawks 7, Brewster Whitecaps 1

Errors proved to be costly for Brewster (5-5) as three of the Harbor Hawks (4-5-1) seven total runs were unearned due to two errors. Florida State freshman Jackson Baumeister got the start and threw four scoreless innings for Hyannis. Jake Berry came into the game for Hyannis and pitched well in relief, allowing one run over 3 2/3 innings. The Whitecaps brought home three insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth to secure the victory.

Wareham Gatemen 5, Harwich Mariners 3

After the Gatemen (4-5-1) scored first in the top of the second inning, Harwich (4-6) bounced right back to take the lead in the home half of the inning. Tulane University's Chase Engelhard hit a two-run home run to give the Mariners the lead.

Wareham came right back with two more runs in the top of the third to give the Gatemen the lead for good. Michigan's Cameron Weston came up big out of the bullpen for the Gatemen, throwing four scoreless innings of relief to earn the win.

UP NEXT: Thursday

Chatham @ Cotuit, 5 p.m.

