ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Firework sales look to rebound after last year’s drought

By Bella Kraft
KFYR-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Farmers are not the only business that suffered through the drought in North Dakota. Fireworks stands also got burned by the dry weather. With burn bans in place...

www.kfyrtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFYR-TV

State officials look at meat market in North Dakota

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KMOT) - State officials are meeting on Monday, June 27 to discuss how to improve North Dakota’s meat market. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and USDA Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Toress Small are meeting with producers in Jamestown to discuss the current industry and different options and efforts to expand and diversify the market.
JAMESTOWN, ND
KFYR-TV

Morse Code of Weather: how weather radar creates a 3-D picture of the atmosphere to detect precipitation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, we took you inside the Bismarck weather radar to show how it works to send out radio frequency energy to detect precipitation. This week, we’ll be talking about how the radar samples the atmosphere from a variety of different angles to get a complete 3-D picture of the current conditions around the radar site.
BISMARCK, ND
CBS Minnesota

One lane of flooded Highway 10 reopens in north-central Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A section of Highway 10 in north-central Minnesota reopened Saturday after being flooded following heavy rains earlier this week. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said that one lane of eastbound Highway 10 reopened Saturday afternoon in Morrison County. However, the westbound lanes remain closed as water still covers the road. The flooding followed a deluge Thursday night, when weather observers say storms dropped more than a foot of rain in parts of north-central Minnesota. On Friday, some homes in Randall near the Little Elk River had to be evacuated. The heavy rainfall overwhelmed storm drains, causing flooding on many area roads. Highway 10 was among them, and a five-mile stretch of the highway was submerged between Randall and Cushing. Transportation officials advised those driving this weekend toward northwestern Minnesota to take Interstate 94. 
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
Bismarck, ND
Industry
Bismarck, ND
Business
City
Bismarck, ND
Hot 97-5

Severe Weather Could Kick Off Your Weekend Across North Dakota

Hang on, it could be a bumpy road as we kick off the weekend in North Dakota. According to the Storm Prediction Center from the National Weather Service, much of North Dakota is in the enhanced risk area today for severe weather. As I was coming home from the Bismarck...
Bring Me The News

Numerous severe storms likely in Minnesota Friday night

After flooding rains soaked parts of central Minnesota Thursday night through Friday morning, another round of heavy rain and severe storms is expected to blast through Minnesota Friday night through Saturday morning. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has placed all but extreme northeast Minnesota under a threat for severe storms, with...
CBS Minnesota

Heavy rain closes roads in parts of central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A deluge of rain in parts of central Minnesota has flooded streets and closed roads.Weather observers say more than 4 inches of rain fell overnight Thursday into Friday in St. Cloud where storm drains were unable to keep up with the downpour.The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported U.S. Highway 10 near Randall was completely flooded across both the northbound and southbound lanes.The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol said Friday that Highway 10 between Highway 115 in Randall and Morrison County Road 117 in Cushing are closed due to flooding."Additional state, county, township or city roads may be closed due to flooding. Please be alert, give yourself extra time and expect changes," the agencies urged.
RANDALL, MN
valleynewslive.com

Greater Grand Forks Fair canceled Friday due severe weather

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Greater Grand Forks Fair was canceled on Friday night as storms rolled in and tornado warnings were issued. Fair organizers tell Valley News Live they plan to re-open the fair at noon on Saturday, June 25, after some clean-up is done. Friday...
GRAND FORKS, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storms#Memory Fireworks
newsdakota.com

More Deer Gun Licenses Remain For North Dakota Residents

BISMARCK, N.D. (NDGF) – North Dakota’s deer gun lottery has been held and more than 5,500 deer gun licenses remain. Only resident applicants who were unsuccessful in the lottery can apply for remaining licenses. The North Dakota Game and Fish Department (NDGF) said more than 71,000 individuals applied...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Fourth straight quarter of double-digit growth in North Dakota taxable sales

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the fourth quarter in a row, North Dakota has seen a double-digit increase in taxable sales. Taxable sales in January, February, and March of 2022 were 13% higher than the same timeframe in 2021. Tax commissioner Brian Kroshus said the continued growth is a good sign for North Dakota’s economy.
BISMARCK, ND
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Thunderstorms rumbling over north-central, northeastern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Severe thunderstorms over parts of Minnesota are expected to diminish Friday morning, but WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says that another round is expected to push in Friday night into Saturday.  Earlier Thursday evening, residents near Brainerd posted images to social media, showing hailstones the size of ping-pong balls. Traffic cameras in the city also captured heavy rainfall.It stays hot Friday, with a high of 90 degrees, and it will also be humid. The storm threat comes after midnight from west to east. Hail and wind are the main concerns once again.It gets notably cooler and less humid as the weekend progresses. Saturday's high will be 80, and Sunday's 75. Temperatures will be running slightly below average for a few days.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
KFYR-TV

McQuade Softball Tournament wraps up with 14 new champions

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The 47th Annual Sam McQuade Charity Softball Tournament ended on Sunday as 14 championships were up for grabs. The following are the teams that took home the hardware:. Fargo, ND (The Box)- Men’s C. Minot, ND (Aftermath)- Men’s D. Aberdeen, SD (Lagers/Coors Lite)- Men’s...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Dog bites deputy after escaping yard in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Burleigh County deputy and one civilian were bitten after four dogs escaped from a homeowner’s yard Saturday. Cpl. Rochester with the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department said the deputy was bitten after responding to an animal call in the 3700 block of Princeton Ave. The deputy received medical attention and returned to work shortly after.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

How would a federal gas tax holiday affect North Dakota?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Biden Administration and Congress have an opportunity to temporarily lower gas prices, but many are skeptical about it. President Joe Biden has said he’ll do everything in his power to help consumers at the pump, and this week, that included asking Congress to pause the federal gas tax. But some people in North Dakota aren’t convinced that’s the right way to go.
BISMARCK, ND
1520 The Ticket

Watch What Happens When An Eagle Attacks A Loon Nest On A Minnesota Lake

Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
CBS Minnesota

Fundraising to move North Dakota abortion clinic to Minnesota tops $500K

FARGO, N.D. — A fundraising campaign to help North Dakota's sole abortion clinic move a few miles away to Minnesota has raised more than half a million dollars in two days.The Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo will have to shut down in 30 days as part of the state's trigger law that went into effect Friday, when the U.S. Supreme Court removed the constitutional right to abortion.Tammi Kromenaker, owner and operator of the independent clinic, said Saturday she has secured a location across the river in neighboring Moorhead but stated earlier that she didn't know how she would fund the move.A GoFundMe page set up Friday to benefit the transition had raised over $515,000 from more than 6,000 donors as of late Saturday afternoon. The original goal was $20,000.Abortion is legal in Minnesota and the state's governor signed an order to help protect people seeking or providing abortions from facing legal action from other states.
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy