Broomfield, CO

1 dies in motorcycle crash in Broomfield

By Lanie Lee Cook
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

BROOMFIELD, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Police said one person died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night in Broomfield.

According to the Broomfield Police Department, it happened at the intersection of 144th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard. The police department tweeted about the crash just before 5:30 p.m.

Police said just before 9:30 p.m. that one person had died in the crash.

No other details were immediately available.

