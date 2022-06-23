ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyvale, TX

Red, White, and Boom! Sunnyfest Celebration

townofsunnyvale.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSparks fly at the Town of Sunnyvale's annual independence celebration...

www.townofsunnyvale.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VoiceOfDenton

City of Denton to Hold Clear the Shelter Event

Discounted pet adoptions and product giveaways available June 27 – July 2. The City of Denton will be conducting a Clear the Shelter pet adoption event Monday, June 27 through Saturday, July 2 at the Linda McNatt Animal Care and Adoption Center (3717 N Elm St.). During the event, adoptions will be offered at discounted rates and include product giveaways.
DENTON, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Some Dallas organizations not happy with new promoter ordinance

DALLAS — A newly-approved ordinance in Dallas will now put more responsibility on event promoters and venue operators in response to several gun violence incidents in the city. On Wednesday, Dallas City Council members voted unanimously in favor of the ordinance that had been a major topic of discussion...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Sunnyvale, TX
Government
Local
Texas Society
City
Sunnyvale, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Photos: Humanity of Community and Homelessness in Dallas Arboretum Exhibit

When Don “Tortellini” Thomas II was furloughed from Bell Helicopter during the pandemic, he tried several creative endeavors: playing the guitar, writing and DJing. He stumbled upon one creative outlet that sparked a new career and an artistic mission to highlight the community. “One thing that stuck was...
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

Click! A look back at the top photos of the week in Fort Worth, Tarrant County

From the Latinos en Medicina camp to Go Skate Day, our photojournalist at the Fort Worth Report captures the diversity of events through images of the week. If you have events or photo opportunities, contact community engagement journalist Cristian ArguetaSoto at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter. Like this:. Republish our articles...
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Listen: How is Fort Worth handling short-term rental enforcement?

In the latest installment of our occasional conversations with Fort Worth newsmakers, Brandon Bennett, director of the Code Compliance Department, discusses the role of code compliance in enforcing the current short term rental ordinance, and what residents need to know as the City Council considers a change. This conversation has...
FORT WORTH, TX
keranews.org

KA-BOOM! Where to find the best fireworks in North Texas

“Where are we going to see the fireworks this year?”. It's the age-old question that pops up every 4th of July. The big day falls on a Monday this year, so it can be a little tricky knowing the details for the hometown displays. Lucky for you, Art&Seek has created a special collection of Fourth of July events that lists all the Independence Day fun in our neck of the woods.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriotic
WFAA

MLK Food Park returns to South Dallas

DALLAS — Organizers of the popular MLK Food Park are announcing its return to South Dallas. The pop-up event featuring a variety of food trucks vendors, crafts, small business entrepreneurs, music and live entertainment has a new location in Fair Park. “It’s like a big block party for the...
DALLAS, TX
Thrillist

The 14 Best Places to Watch Fireworks in Dallas-Fort Worth This Weekend

The time of year is upon us when the lyrics to America’s most patriotic songs come to vivid life. From broad stripes, bright stars, and tiny bombs bursting in air to many-a-rocket’s red glare, it’s not just one Party in the U.S.A., but several throughout North Texas. We’ve already had a few fireworks displays to get us into the spirit this past weekend, but the bulk of the Independence Day celebrations take place this upcoming long weekend. So whether you’re in Dallas, Fort Worth, or one of our many suburbs, you’re close to more than your fair share of exploding nighttime light shows. Or head to the shores of White Rock Lake for one of our favorite spots to view multiple shows in every direction. Read on for 14 thrilling ways to celebrate America with red, white, and blue to spare.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
starlocalmedia.com

News Roundup: Lewisville Police request feedback, Flower Mound Firefighters hold first annual raffle, Carrollton announces unofficial runoff election results

The city of Lewisville is asking residents to take an online survey to assess public perceptions of safety among Lewisville residents and to gather their opinions about services offered by the Lewisville Police Department. The online survey will be available Friday, June 17-Friday, July 1. Lewisville Police Department (LPD) has...
fortworthreport.org

‘We probably need to step back’ : Fort Worth Council members question staff proposal for $28 million in stimulus spending

Council member Gyna Bivens put it bluntly: “What are we doing here?”. Bivens represents east Fort Worth, where flooding regularly traps cars and leads to water rescues, she said. Bivens asked that question to city staff because she wants federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act to be used for infrastructure improvements that could save lives.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Free Event in Dallas Provides Family Fun, Household Goods

A free, family-friendly event is coming to Dallas on Saturday, June 25. It’s called Turn UP at the Dallas Public Library event with the Dallas City of Learning. It’s a day of free summer learning activities the entire family will enjoy. Kids will be able to explore arts and crafts, dance, STEM, music and more.
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

Fort Worth Vegan Bakery is the Real Deal

There is only one vegan bakery in Fort Worth, and they open their arms to vegans and nonvegans alike. Husband and wife duo Stephanie and Mark Garza have been running Fort Worth’s only 100% vegan bakery, Planted Bakery, for two years. Two years later, they reflect on the passage of time from their start during the pandemic.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Bishop T.D. Jakes Honored by Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame

The Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame inducted Bishop T.D. Jakes of The Potter's House this month. "Yes, he is a faith leader and runs one of the megachurches in this city," T.D. Jakes Foundation President and CEO Hattie Hill said. "But outside of the church walls he actually has a lot more impact."
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy