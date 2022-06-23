ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumpet the bloodhound wins Westminster Dog Show

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
June 23 (UPI) -- Trumpet the bloodhound won Best in Show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Wednesday night in New York, becoming the first of his breed to take the top prize.

The 4-year-old bloodhound beat out the six other group winners that consisted of a French bulldog, a German shepherd, a Maltese, an English setter, a Samyoed and a Lakeland terrier.

"I am so excited for Trumpet," Heather Helmer, Trumpet's handler and co-breeder, said during an interview from the winner's circle. "Me, as a breeder, his co-breeder, I'm just ecstatic."

Winston the French bulldog took Best in Show Reserve.

More than 3,000 champion dogs representing some 200 breeds and varieties of canine participated in the event at the Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, N.Y., making it the second year in a row the iconic competition hasn't be held at Manhattan's Madison Square Garden due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dog enthusiast event was also delayed from its original January date due to surging cases at that time.

The awarding of Best in Show caps off Westminster Week that saw nearly 3,500 dogs in three competitions.

