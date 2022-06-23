ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullet Train character posters tease new details about these deadly assassins in the highly-anticipated action-thriller

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

With just over a month left before Bullet Train hits theaters on August 5, Sony Pictures has released 11 new character posters.

The posters reveal some of these deadly characters' names, including Brad Pitt's assassin name - Ladybug.

The posters also feature new glimpses at Bad Bunny, Joey King, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qGsW0_0gJKAjnJ00
New posters: With just over a month left before Bullet Train hits theaters, Sony Pictures has released 11 new character posters

Pitt's poster features a number of ladybugs as his character clutches the briefcase that seemingly everyone on this bullet train is after.

The film is based on Kotoro Isaka's novel Maria Beetle, following several assassins who find themselves on a bullet train and realize their separate missions are all connected.

Joey King plays the second assassin - The Prince - a young woman disguised as a school girl who certainly isn't as innocent as she looks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3237l0_0gJKAjnJ00
Not innocent: Joey King plays the second assassin - The Prince - a young woman disguised as a school girl who certainly isn't as innocent as she looks

Musician Bad Bunny plays The Wolf, a Mexican assassin who has a grudge to settle with Ladybug.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays a British assassin dubbed Tangerine, who forms a deadly team with another British hitman, Lemon (Brian Tyree Henry).

Both Tangerine and Lemon had been seen in a series of ads showcased during the NBA Finals, where they were seen chatting with NBA stars such as Damian Lillard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qZPrO_0gJKAjnJ00
Bunny Wolf: Musician Bad Bunny plays The Wolf, a Mexican assassin who has a grudge to settle with Ladybug
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qk2mS_0gJKAjnJ00
Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays a British assassin dubbed Tangerine, who forms a deadly team with another British hitman, Lemon (Brian Tyree Henry)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lzunv_0gJKAjnJ00
Ads: Both Tangerine and Lemon had been seen in a series of ads showcased during the NBA Finals, where they were seen chatting with NBA stars such as Damian Lillard

Andrew Koji plays a Japanese assassin named Yuichi Kimura, though little else is known about the character.

Zazie Beetz plays another mysterious American assassin named Hornet, who is disguised as a train crew member.

Logan Lerman plays a character so mysterious his name has yet to be revealed, seen covering his face with a unique mask.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TLbBU_0gJKAjnJ00
Japanese: Andrew Koji plays a Japanese assassin named Yuichi Kimura, though little else is known about the character
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rX1AO_0gJKAjnJ00
Zazie: Zazie Beetz plays another mysterious American assassin named Hornet, who is disguised as a train crew member
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HEv1q_0gJKAjnJ00
Logan: Logan Lerman plays a character so mysterious his name has yet to be revealed, seen covering his face with a unique mask

One character revealed through the posters who hasn't been seen in the trailers is Michael Shannon as The White Death, who is apparently, 'waiting at the end of the line.'

Hiroyuki Sanada's character The Elder is also seen in a poster, who is also seen trying to have a chat with Ladybug in the trailers.

The final poster features a masked/costumed character named the Momomon, who is apparently 'dangerously cute.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YtR72_0gJKAjnJ00
White Death: One character revealed through the posters who hasn't been seen in the trailers is Michael Shannon as The White Death, who is apparently, 'waiting at the end of the line'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oCQXX_0gJKAjnJ00
Elder: Hiroyuki Sanada's character The Elder is also seen in a poster, who is also seen trying to have a chat with Ladybug in the trailers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oVmyf_0gJKAjnJ00
Momomon: The final poster features a masked/costumed character named the Momomon, who is apparently 'dangerously cute'

