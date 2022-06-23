ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Local fire crews prepare for elevated fire weather conditions

By Evan Vega
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41AgF2_0gJKAOSA00

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Fire and CAL FIRE SLO have crews ready to fight fires as we enter peak fire season.

CAL FIRE has crews designated to fires caused by lightning.

“Across the state, we knew this weather system was coming through and we have lightning plans in place for every unit across the state of California," said Adan Orozco with CAL FIRE SLO.

CAL FIRE has announced 24/7 staffing for all stations in California.

“The stations that were closed for the winter time are now open so they have full staffing 24/7. Those fire engines and fire fighters are ready to go," said Orozco.

As we've seen lightning storms across California, local fire crews suggest finding shelter immediately after seeing lightning strike.

“There's a saying that says, ‘if you hear the roar, stay indoors’ and really, they need to stay inside and stay away from that lightning so they don't get struck," said Scott Safechuck with Santa Barbara County Fire.

“Just stay inside and let the storm roll through," said Adan Orozco.

Click here for more fire preparation and safety tips.

The post Local fire crews prepare for elevated fire weather conditions appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

Fire destroys home in Lompoc

Fire crews from Lompoc, Santa Barbara County, and Vandenburg Space Force Base answered the call for a fully involved structure fire at a home in downtown Lompoc late Thursday night. The post Fire destroys home in Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
LOMPOC, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
News Channel 3-12

Caltrans is paving Highway 135

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Caltrans paving project of Highway 135 has made its way through Santa Maria. The stretch from Lakeview Rd. North to Main Street is fully paved. The remaining section of road, to Highway 101, will be repaved by mid-July and will also be re-striped, and get a new guardrail and new The post Caltrans is paving Highway 135 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
News Channel 3-12

All Santa Barbara County Fire stations will be equipped to provide Advanced Life Support beginning in July

Every engine company within the Santa Barbara County Fire Department will be able to provide continuous Advanced Life Support (ALS)-level pre-hospital care starting on July 1. The post All Santa Barbara County Fire stations will be equipped to provide Advanced Life Support beginning in July appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Storms#Cal Fire#Fire Engines#Fire Season#Fire Fighters#Slo#Cal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel 3-12

Victim of suspected hit-and-run actually died by suicide

Upon further investigation of a suspected hit-and-run death in Santa Barbara on Monday, California Highway Patrol officials have deemed that the victim actually died by suicide. The post Victim of suspected hit-and-run actually died by suicide appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
News Channel 3-12

Where fireworks are safe and sane this Fourth of July

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – For many Americans, the Fourth of July holiday is synonymous with sun, fun, barbecues, and fireworks. However, for people living on the Central Coast of California, it is also synonymous with hot and dry. Because of this, local fire departments have issued statements regarding the use of legal fireworks and where The post Where fireworks are safe and sane this Fourth of July appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Summer Solstice re-energizes Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Hundreds of people lined the streets of Santa Barbara to celebrate Summer Solstice.  Dancers in the iconic solstice parade energized the crowd with their vibrant outfits and magnetic charm.  "We always shine, and we're just glad to share it today with everybody else," says dancer Ananya Kepper. "I had the greatest The post Summer Solstice re-energizes Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy