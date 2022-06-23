ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lightning's Victor Hedman: Scores in Game 4 loss

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Hedman scored a goal on a team-high seven shots in Wednesday's 3-2...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Avalanche vs. Lightning odds, prediction: 2022 Stanley Cup Final picks, Game 6 bets from expert on 137-73 run

The Colorado Avalanche hope to finish their 21-year title drought on Sunday night when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning for Game 6 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final. The Avalanche have won the Stanley Cup twice, in 1995-96 and 2000-01, and they entered Friday's Game 5 with a 3-1 series lead and a chance to close it out at home. The Lightning had other ideas and pulled off a 3-2 victory to send it back to Amalie Arena.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Hits game-deciding homer

Tucker went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run during Friday's 3-1 win against the Yankees. On a day when the offense was sparse for both teams, Tucker's three-run home run during the sixth inning prove to be the only offense Houston would need. The 25-year-old had a solid .774 OPS through the first two months of the season, but he's turned things up through 20 games in June with a .311 average, five long balls,16 RBI and three stolen bases.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

76ers' Michael Foster: Signs with 76ers

Foster signed a contract with the 76ers on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Foster spent the 2021-22 season with the G League Ignite and averaged 14.8 points and 8.8 rebounds in 29.9 minutes per game. He'll compete for a role with Philadelphia during the offseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Jason Heyward: Not starting Saturday

Heyward isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cardinals. Although right-hander Miles Mikolas is on the mound for the Cardinals on Saturday, Heyward will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Nelson Velazquez is starting in right field and batting ninth.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Gets ejected, could face suspension

Crawford was ejected in the second inning of Sunday's game against the Angels for his involvement in a benches-clearing brawl, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. He went 0-for-1 before exiting the contest. Crawford was one of eight players or managers from the two teams who was sent...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Reaches base four times

Raleigh went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a walk in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Angels. Raleigh was on base more than any Mariner, but he wasn't directly involved in any run-scoring plays. He's gone 8-for-24 (.333) with two home runs and four doubles across his last eight games, solidifying his role as the No. 1 catcher. The 25-year-old is slashing .198/.293/.458 with nine homers, 19 RBI, 15 runs scored and seven doubles in 44 contests overall, though he's been steadily trending upward since late May.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

NBA Draft night winners and losers: From Rockets, 76ers and Pistons to the Knicks, Kings and betting public

As Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish once famously uttered on Game of Thrones, chaos is a ladder. The 2022 NBA Draft supplied plenty of chaos. After weeks of reporting suggested that Jabari Smith would be selected No. 1 overall, the Orlando Magic threw a curveball with Paolo Banchero in the top spot. That threw the entire draft off its axis, and surprises came left and right from there. Keegan Murray over Jaden Ivey. A.J. Griffin falling out of the lottery. The Knicks not picking in the first round at all. Nothing went as expected on Thursday, and it created one of the more hectic drafts in recent memory.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Dallas Keuchel: Strikes out seven in Arizona debut

Keuchel allowed four runs on six hits and three walks and struck out seven over 4.1 innings versus the Tigers on Sunday. He did not factor in the decision. Keuchel showed some promise with the season-high total in strikeouts, but it was still an inefficient performance. He threw 98 pitches (55 strikes) to get 13 outs in his first outing with the Diamondbacks. For the season, he has a 2-5 record, a 7.93 ERA, 2.15 WHIP and 27:23 K:BB through 36.1 innings, which includes his first eight starts this year with the White Sox. If Keuchel remains in the majors, he's projected for a tough road start in Colorado next weekend.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Cubs' Willson Contreras: Drives in game winner

Contreras went 2-for-5 with three RBI in a 6-5 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday. Contreras continued his excellent first half with a three-RBI performance to give him 31 total on the year. His two-RBI single in the fourth tied the game at 5-5, and then he put the Cubs ahead for good with an RBI single in the 10th inning. The Cubs' starting catcher was playing DH in this day game, as manager David Ross likes to keep Contreras' dependable bat in the lineup any way possible. Contreras has five home runs and is slugging .426 over the past 15 days.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Not in Friday's lineup

Hayes (shoulder) isn't starting Friday against the Rays. Hayes sustained a shoulder injury during Thursday's win over the Cubs but isn't believed to be dealing with a significant issue. Hoy Park is starting at third base and batting ninth Friday, while Hayes should be considered day-to-day for now.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Sets up lone tally Sunday

Palat notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Avalanche in Game 6. Palat set up Steven Stamkos for the Lightning's lone tally in Game 6. The 31-year-old Palat had three goals and two helpers in the Stanley Cup Finals, and he finished the postseason with 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) in 23 contests overall. He added 49 shots on net, 64 hits and a plus-10 rating. Now 10 years into his NHL career, Palat is facing unrestricted free agency for the first time this summer. There's a strong chance he earns a raise on the $5.3 million cap hit he earned over the last five years, and that would likely price him out of the Lightning's plans since they are expected to once again be up against the salary cap.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Sitting again Saturday

Hayes (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays. The 25-year-old will be withheld from the lineup for the second straight game after suffering the left shoulder injury on a collision at home pate Thursday. Hayes avoided a serious injury but is dealing with some soreness, so he should be considered day-to-day. While he hasn't yet resumed swinging, he felt better Saturday and fielded grounders prior to the game, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Hoy Park will man the hot corner Saturday for Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Angels' Andrew Velazquez: Not in Friday's lineup

Velazquez will sit Friday against the Mariners, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Velazquez remains the Angels' primary shortstop despite the fact that he's hitting just .176/.223/.271 on the year. Tyler Wade will get the start on this occasion.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' Joey Lucchesi: Close to facing hitters

Lucchesi (elbow) said Friday that he'll advance to facing hitters soon, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Lucchesi has spent the start of the season recovering from Tommy John surgery that he underwent last year. He's with the Mets in Miami this weekend and is scheduled to throw his 10th bullpen session Saturday. The southpaw has been pleased with his progress in his recovery so far and is hopeful that he'll be able to return from the injured list in early or mid-August.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Hunter Renfroe: Sitting second straight game

Renfroe is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Blue Jays. The Brewers haven't announced any sort of injury, but Renfroe finds himself on the bench for the second straight contest Friday. The 30-year-old has a .900 OPS with three home runs and seven RBI over his past 10 games, so his absence from the lineup certainly isn't performance related. Tyrone Taylor will again move to right field while Jonathan Davis starts in center.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Marlins' Erik Gonzalez: Contract selected, starting Sunday

Gonzalez had his contract selected by the Marlins and is starting at third base Sunday against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Gonzalez was up in the majors for a few weeks in May and appeared in 12 games, but he struggled at the plate with a .194/.286/.194 slash line. He'll rejoin Miami's 26- and 40-man rosters Sunday, as Willians Astudillo was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Twins' Nick Gordon: Nabs fifth straight start

Gordon will start in left field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Rockies. Gordon will remain in the lineup for the fifth straight game after going 3-for-12 with a solo home run across the Twins' previous four contests. While Trevor Larnach (core) is on the 10-day injured list, Gordon looks like he'll occupy at least a strong-side platoon role in the Minnesota outfield.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Pirates' David Bednar: Suffers another blown save

Bednar (3-2) was charged with the loss after he pitched two-thirds of an inning, surrendering two runs on two hits and two walks on his way to a blown save Saturday versus the Rays. He struck out one batter. Bednar was called upon to protect a 5-4 lead in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Community Policy