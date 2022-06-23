Lightning's Victor Hedman: Scores in Game 4 loss

Palat notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Avalanche in Game 6. Palat set up Steven Stamkos for the Lightning's lone tally in Game 6. The 31-year-old Palat had three goals and two helpers in the Stanley Cup Finals, and he finished the postseason with 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) in 23 contests overall. He added 49 shots on net, 64 hits and a plus-10 rating. Now 10 years into his NHL career, Palat is facing unrestricted free agency for the first time this summer. There's a strong chance he earns a raise on the $5.3 million cap hit he earned over the last five years, and that would likely price him out of the Lightning's plans since they are expected to once again be up against the salary cap.

TAMPA, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO