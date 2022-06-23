HIGHLIGHTS: Football royalty graces sideline of Michael Lupin Field as Summer 7-on-7 Series continues

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Uptown New Orleans on a Wednesday night can only mean one thing this summer, high school 7-on-7 football at Isidore Newman’s Michael Lupin Field.

With Pro Football Hall-of-Fame quarterback and former Greenie Peyton Manning looking on from the sideline, along with brother Cooper and Eli, and father Archie Manning from the press box, Newman once again hosted Warren Easton, West Jefferson and Brother Martin on Week 3 of the weekly prep series.

“It’s neat for me when Peyton can come on our sideline and he’s not getting mobbed and whatnot,” Newman head coach Nelson Stewart told WGNO Sports. “That’s the magic of Newman. I like to think it’s home.

“You could see that Eli was nestled up in there,” he continued. “That’s important that they can come here and feel at home and not get mobbed and really come and get into the guts of it. You know, at 45, I still get nervous. That’s why I stand on the field when Peyton is doing his [evaluation]. But I think it was good, I love that they came back home, and really that is what this is all about.”

The series continues next Wednesday at 6 p.m.

