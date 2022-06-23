ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Teen, another man dead after 2 shootings a mile apart in DeKalb County

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FjB5M_0gJK8Zws00

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two men, including a teenager, are dead in DeKalb County after a shooting, police said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just after 9 p.m., police responded to a Chevron gas station in the 7000 block of Covington Highway to a call of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his late teens dead from a gunshot wound.

A mile down the road, police found another man in the 6300 block of Stablewood Way dead, also from a gunshot would, officials said.

Police said it is unknown if both incidents are related.

Officials say they found evidence at Chevron indicating multiple parties were shooting firearms in the parking lot.

The investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

LaGrange Mall Theft Two men visited The Treasure Box on Saturday and stole $20,000 in jewelry. LaGrange Police are asking anyone who know of the men's whereabouts to contact them.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Chevron#Violent Crime#Stablewood Way#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
fox5atlanta.com

3-year-old child taken from father's custody found safe, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County said a woman took her three-year-old daughter from her lawful home on Saturday afternoon near a home in Lilburn, according to police. Gwinnett Police said the girl was found safe on Sunday afternoon. Investigators said Max Clendenin was playing in the yard in front...
11Alive

Police investigating shooting near Buckhead apartment complex

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police is investigating after a man was shot near a Buckhead apartment complex on Pharr Road. Just after 7 a.m. Friday, police said they headed to the scene of a person shot at 361 Pharr Road, which according to Google maps is the address of the complex Alexan Buckhead Village.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Security guard shoots 2 car passengers after woman pulls pistol on ex-boyfriend, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department officers are investigating a shooting near Druid Hills and the Atkins Park area Saturday. Officers said they were called to 1214 Moreland Ave. NE around 2:30 p.m. When they arrived at a business, down the road from Freedom Park, they said they found two people shot. Investigators said a man was badly hurt and the second victim, a woman, was stable.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Man stabbed to death in southwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred on Dearwood Drive Southwest in the early hours of Saturday. Officers said they received a call of an injured person around 2:30 a.m.; however, once on the scene they found a dead man with multiple stab wounds. So...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

South Carolina ‘family friend’ convicted of molesting Ga. girl

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglas County jury has convicted a South Carolina man of molesting and raping a girl he was said to be “family friends” with. In March 2019, a girl told her doctor that she had been abused and sexually assaulted by a man named Abraham Hardy when she lived in Douglasville, according to the Douglas County District Attorney’s office.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
158K+
Followers
112K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy