Up next in concert series: The Blue Ringers

This week's Riverfront Concert Series will feature The Blue Ringers.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Rivers Edge Commons Park, 679 Main St., Elk River. Admission is free.

The Blue Ringers will play pop, rock, and country tunes. For more information, go to blueringers.com.

The Elk River Parks and Recreation Department hosts the Riverfront Concert Series, which is sponsored by The Bank of Elk River. Concerts are held on Thursday evenings from mid-June through late August.

The Elk River Farmers Market is also held Thursdays in downtown Elk River. Hours are 3 to 7 p.m.

To check out market events and promotions happening throughout the season, visit https://tinyurl.com/t7ftcbtj.