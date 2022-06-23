ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk River, MN

Up next in concert series: The Blue Ringers

Elk River Star News
Elk River Star News
 4 days ago

This week's Riverfront Concert Series will feature The Blue Ringers.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Rivers Edge Commons Park, 679 Main St., Elk River. Admission is free.

The Blue Ringers will play pop, rock, and country tunes. For more information, go to blueringers.com.

The Elk River Parks and Recreation Department hosts the Riverfront Concert Series, which is sponsored by The Bank of Elk River. Concerts are held on Thursday evenings from mid-June through late August.

The Elk River Farmers Market is also held Thursdays in downtown Elk River. Hours are 3 to 7 p.m.

To check out market events and promotions happening throughout the season, visit https://tinyurl.com/t7ftcbtj.

Comments / 0

 

#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Parks And Recreation#Concerts#The Blue Ringers#Recreation Department#The Bank Of Elk River
Elk River Star News serves the Elk River, Otsego, Rogers and Zimmerman communities dating back to 1872. Published Saturdays by APG of East Central Minnesota. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.erstarnews.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/elk_river_star_news/

