ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Pedestrian hit by semitruck on Interstate 10 near Bassett Place in Central El Paso

By Daniel Borunda, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 4 days ago

A pedestrian was struck by a semitrailer Wednesday night on Interstate 10 near Bassett Place, El Paso police said.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in undisclosed condition following the collision, police said.

The crash investigation closed the westbound lanes of the freeway near Geronimo Drive, the Texas Department of Transportation tweeted.

Traffic was diverted off the highway onto Gateway West at Airway Boulevard, police said. The freeway lanes were later reopened late Wednesday night.

Traffic deaths: Passenger dies after car crashes into light pole in fiery wreck in far East El Paso

More: El Paso police search for driver who killed Northeast man in hit-and-run collision

An investigation by the police Special Traffic Investigations Unit was underway late Wednesday night.

It had not been disclosed why the pedestrian was on the highway or how the collision occurred.

Daniel Borunda may be reached at 915-546-6102; dborunda@elpasotimes.com ; @BorundaDaniel on Twitter.

More local news: El Paso City Council shelves noise ordinance amendments until 2023

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Pedestrian hit by semitruck on Interstate 10 near Bassett Place in Central El Paso

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 10#Police#The Pedestrian#Traffic Accident#Bassett Place#Northeast#El Paso City Council#El Paso Times
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy