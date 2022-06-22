A pedestrian was struck by a semitrailer Wednesday night on Interstate 10 near Bassett Place, El Paso police said.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in undisclosed condition following the collision, police said.

The crash investigation closed the westbound lanes of the freeway near Geronimo Drive, the Texas Department of Transportation tweeted.

Traffic was diverted off the highway onto Gateway West at Airway Boulevard, police said. The freeway lanes were later reopened late Wednesday night.

Traffic deaths: Passenger dies after car crashes into light pole in fiery wreck in far East El Paso

More: El Paso police search for driver who killed Northeast man in hit-and-run collision

An investigation by the police Special Traffic Investigations Unit was underway late Wednesday night.

It had not been disclosed why the pedestrian was on the highway or how the collision occurred.

Daniel Borunda may be reached at 915-546-6102; dborunda@elpasotimes.com ; @BorundaDaniel on Twitter.

More local news: El Paso City Council shelves noise ordinance amendments until 2023

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Pedestrian hit by semitruck on Interstate 10 near Bassett Place in Central El Paso