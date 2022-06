LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -One person has been arrested following an investigating into a shooting that occurred last weekend in Peru, Nebraska. Saturday evening, the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting incident that occurred in the 1200 block of 6th street in Peru. After preliminary response, the Sheriff’s Office requested that the Nebraska State Patrol conduct an investigation into the incident.

PERU, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO