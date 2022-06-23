ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Missing vulnerable 84-year-old man

By Bivian Contreras
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
Pima County Sheriff Department say a vulnerable 84-year-old man has been found and is now safe.

The man is identified as Enriquez “Frank” Soto Romo and had last been seen at 5:45 p.m. on Overton Road and Shannon Road.

He was wearing a beige booney hat, blue shirt, blue jeans, and boots.

Romo is described as having white hair and brown eyes, standing at 5′11″ and weighing 177 lbs.

