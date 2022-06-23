ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Guardians score 4 in 9th to rally past Twins 11-10

By CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3duJH4_0gJJzrHz00

MINNEAPOLIS -- Oscar Gonzalez tied the game with a two-run single and scored on Owen Miller's go-ahead sacrifice fly as the Cleveland Guardians rallied for four runs in the ninth inning to beat the Minnesota Twins 11-10 on Wednesday night.

Gonzalez homered earlier and finished with four RBIs for the surging Guardians, who have won the first two in a three-game series to take a one-game lead over Minnesota atop the AL Central. The teams also meet five times in four days next week in Cleveland.

Carlos Correa hit two home runs for the Twins, who have lost four of five and are 8-11 in June. Max Kepler and Gio Urshela also went deep for Minnesota.

Sam Hentges (1-0) tossed a scoreless eighth and Emmanuel Clase earned his 17th save with a 1-2-3 ninth for Cleveland, which has won 11 of 13 and is 17-4 since May 30. The young Guardians also won their seventh straight series.

With the Guardians down by three, Amed Rosario and José Ramírez singled to start the ninth before an RBI double by Josh Naylor off Emilio Pagan made it 10-8.

Gonzalez came through with a two-run single off Griffin Jax and reached second on the throw. Gonzalez moved to third on Andrés Giménez's sacrifice before Miller lofted a fly ball to left-center with plenty of distance as Cleveland completed its latest thrilling comeback.

Jax (4-2) took the loss for the second straight night.

Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

Rosario tied a season high with four hits. Gonzalez hit a two-run homer to give the Guardians a 7-6 lead in the seventh.

Urshela, who was a double shy of the cycle, hit a three-run homer as part of a four-run seventh for a 10-7 Minnesota lead. All the runs scored with two outs.

Spotted a 5-1 lead, Twins starter Sonny Gray gave up a home run to Austin Hedges to start the fifth. Three straight singles - with Gray late to cover first base on the last one - coupled with an error by Nick Gordon in center field, ended Gray's outing. A balk by Caleb Thielbar plated a run to get the Guardians within 5-4.

Making his second start after missing 16 games with a right pectoral strain, Gray allowed season highs with four earned runs on eight hits in four innings. He had allowed nine hits and one earned run over 18 innings in his previous three starts.

Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie entered with an opponents' batting average of .185, tied with Tampa Bay's Shane McClanahan for second-best in the majors behind the .150 of the Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin.

Correa didn't seem to care. His first-inning home run landed in the second deck in left field, and his third-inning round-tripper was to straightaway center for a 3-1 lead.

Tying his shortest start of the season, McKenzie allowed nine hits and six earned runs in 4 1/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Guardians: DH Franmil Reyes, who returned Tuesday after missing 23 games with right hamstring tightness, did not play. He is expected to be in Thursday's lineup.

Twins: RHP Bailey Ober (right groin strain) said his past four or five catch days have gone well and he hopes to throw off a mound later this week. ... 1B Miguel Sanó, out since surgery in early May to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, has moved along in his running progression, started hitting and should take live batting practice next week. ... RHP Randy Dobnak (right middle finger strain) recently threw a 15-pitch, fastball-only bullpen at about 75% and has played catch at 120 feet.

UP NEXT

The starters for Thursday afternoon's series finale are scheduled to be RHP Zach Plesac (2-4, 4.41 ERA) for Cleveland and LHP Devin Smeltzer (3-1, 3.52) for Minnesota.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Cardinals score twice in 8th to defeat Cubs

Ivan Herrera's first career RBI pushed the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-3 victory over the visiting Chicago Cubs Saturday. Herrera's eighth-inning sacrifice fly broke a 3-3 tie and made a winner of reliever Ryan Helsley (3-0), who got the final five outs for the Cardinals. Cardinals starting pitcher Miles...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Yardbarker

Twins extend AL Central lead with win over Rockies

Byron Buxton had a big day with three hits at the plate to help the Minnesota Twins pick up a 6-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday afternoon. Buxton was the catalyst for the Twins, getting on base with a single in the first inning. The rest of the lineup followed his lead as Max Kepler, Alex Kirilloff and Gio Urshela all delivered RBI singles and helped Minnesota take a 3-1 lead.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Lydia Ruppert realizes childhood dream with Aurora

MINNEAPOLIS -- Beyond the Minnesota Aurora FC's success on the field, the players are standouts in their own right.Marielle Mohs introduces us to midfield attack Lydia Ruppert. "As a kid I always wondered why we didn't have like a women's team in Minnesota," Ruppert said.Now, Ruppert's childhood dream is realized as a one of the original members of the Aurora."For me, it's special to be that person, part of a team to like pave the way for younger girls to come behind me"Ruppert started writing her soccer story at Washburn High School, and then committed to the Gopher women's soccer...
AURORA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Aurora FC beats St. Louis Lions 4-1 for 8th straight win

EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Aurora FC remains undefeated and in first place in its division after a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Lions on Sunday.Three different Aurora players -- Morgan Stone, Mariah Nguyen and Morgan Turner -- scored in the match; two goals came on penalty kicks in the first half."So many players have points which is impressive. That's helped build our confidence -- that anybody on the team can score at any time," head coach Nicole Lukic said. "Lots of quality minutes for lots of players today."  The Lions' lone goal came off of the foot of Krystal...
EAGAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Vandersloot's buzzer-beater gives Sky 88-85 win over Lynx

CHICAGO -- Courtney Vandersloot scored 18 points, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, to help the Chicago Sky edge the Minnesota Lynx 88-85 on Sunday.Chicago inbounded in the frontcourt with 7.6 seconds to go. Vandersloot attempted to drive the right side, was stopped and handed off to Emma Meesseman, got the ball back and hit the winning shot from about 25 feet.The Sky were missing head coach James Wade, who was out because of health and safety protocols.Meesseman scored 15 points, Candace Parker 13, Rebekah Gardner 12 and Allie Quigley and Julie Allemand 11 each for the Sky (13-5). Vandersloot added six...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Kepler
Person
Amed Rosario
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Nick Gordon
Person
Sonny Gray
Person
Emmanuel Clase
Person
Devin Smeltzer
Person
Caleb Thielbar
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Triston Mckenzie
FOX Sports

Twins and Rockies square off in series rubber match

Colorado Rockies (31-41, fifth in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (40-33, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (1-2, 5.46 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (5-3, 3.00 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -218, Rockies +181; over/under is 8 1/2...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Guardians enter matchup against the Twins on losing streak

Minnesota Twins (41-33, first in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (36-32, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (3-1, 2.53 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (4-5, 3.51 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -136, Guardians +115; over/under is 8 runs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Rockies vs. Twins Prediction and Odds for Sunday, June 26 (Back Twins With Joe Ryan on the Mound)

Rockies +1.5 (-120) 8.5 (Over +100/Under -120) If you’re a Twins fan, it’s hard not to get excited about Ryan toeing the rubber on Sunday. His profile on Baseball Savant is extremely impressive this season, ranking in the 81st percentile in expected batting average against, the 74th percentile in expected ERA and the 60th percentile in strikeout percentage.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Guardians#Rbi
FOX Sports

Rockies play the Twins with 1-0 series lead

Colorado Rockies (31-40, fifth in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (39-33, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (3-3, 4.42 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Twins: Chris Archer (1-3, 3.44 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -190, Rockies +163; over/under is 9 runs.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Rockies' Elehuris Montero batting seventh versus Twins Sunday

The Colorado Rockies listed Elehuris Montero as their starting third baseman for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Montero will cover third base and bat seventh in Sunday's game while Ryan McMahon moves to designated hitter, Charlie Blackmon hops up into right field, and Randal Grichuk sits. Montero has a...
DENVER, CO
CBS Minnesota

Vassilev lifts Inter Miami to 2-1 win over Minnesota United

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Indiana Vassilev came off the bench and scored two goals in the final three minutes of regulation to rally Inter Miami CF to a 2-1 victory over Minnesota United on Saturday.Vassilev took a pass from Bryce Duke and scored the equalizer for Inter Miami (6-7-3) in the 87th minute. He added the game-winner in the 90th. The goals were the first of the season for Vassilev.Luis Amarilla broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the 65th for Minnesota United (5-8-3).Miami outshot Minnesota 16-10 with an 8-1 advantage in shots on goal.Dayne St. Clair had six saves for Minnesota. Drake Callender finished without a save for Miami.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
63K+
Followers
21K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy