ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Summer racing returns to Arizona Downs

By Mike Weiss, General Manager
prescottenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe schedule is out, and the track is ready for the return of live horse racing. The majesty and excitement of horse racing will return to Prescott Valley this weekend as Arizona Downs opens for the season. With new amenities and live racing scheduled twice a week through September,...

prescottenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
prescottenews.com

Winners Sweep In Mile Hi Classic – Ron Williams

The Heritage Roofing Mile Hi Classic Horseshoe Tournament took place on the courts at Watson Lake Park on Saturday. The beautiful morning kicked off with the first pitch coming with a very nice temperature of 68*. The weather cooperated with clouds building towards noon, but never threatened the tournament. Steve...
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Remembers Granite Mountain Hotshots

On June 30, 2013, at 4:42 p.m., 19 members of the Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew gave their lives battling the Yarnell Hill Fire. Nine years later, the City of Prescott and other agencies continue to remember the brave 19 with public tributes. This year marks the ninth anniversary of the tragedy.
prescottenews.com

41st Annual Prescott Bluegrass Festival this Weekend

The festival started as a fiddle contest dedicated to a local fiddler. In the mid-80’s it took on the character of a typical bluegrass festival. Until the mid-90’s, the event was held at Watson Lake Park, and then moved to its current downtown location on the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza in 1996. At that time the event changed character again to one with FREE admission. It remains the only FREE bluegrass festival of its caliber in the western United States. Financial support comes from local businesses, Lamb Chevrolet, the City of Prescott, Arizona Commission on the Arts and many additional Friends of Bluegrass, as well as raffle sales, festival tee shirts and the festival program.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse Racing#Pop Music#Racetrack#Live Music#Sports#Arizona Downs#Caesar S Sportsbook
SignalsAZ

Showiest Summer Shrubs and Trees: Watters Podcast

In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott discuss the showiest summer shrubs and trees. Learn about Desert Willow, Mimosa, Chaste Tree, Crape Myrtle, and more. The Mountain Gardener Podcasts and subscribe to the Watters Youtube channel!. Free Garden Classes are offered every week at Watters...
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

A New Dentist in Town

A New England native, Dr. Jason A. Curtis earned a Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Arizona in 1996, then graduated from the Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in 2001. After returning home, Dr. Curtis and his wife Jess started a beautiful family and cultivated a successful dental practice in Gorham, Maine. However, the allure of the Arizona desert never left and they eventually relocated to the Valley of the Sun in 2012. After discovering Arizona’s hidden gem, his family made the difficult decision to leave a thriving practice in Phoenix and resettle in the pines of Prescott to serve the community’s dental needs.
journalaz.com

MUHS committee mulls 4-day school week

Recently, a committee formed at Mingus Union High School District to explore public interest in a possible four-day school week during the 2023-24 school year. The MUHSD school board is currently conducting a survey to determine the level of community support. “A school committee was formed during the school year...
CAMP VERDE, AZ
SignalsAZ

YRMC Names Anthony Torres, MD as President and CEO of Dignity Health

Dignity Health has announced that Anthony Torres, MD, will serve as the next president and chief executive officer of Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC). Dr. Torres has nearly 40 years of healthcare experience, and his leadership skills, medical expertise, and dedication to the community are an excellent fit for leading YRMC into the future.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

'Life-threatening' monsoon flooding in Flagstaff; Phoenix area expecting rain, wind: Live radar, updates

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Flash flood warnings have been issued for Flagstaff and other neighboring towns as rain, wind and hail moves through northern Arizona Sunday afternoon. Nearly 5,000 homes lost power due to interference with a major power line, according to the APS outage map – but most of the homes have since had their power restored.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
knau.org

Flagstaff to end sandbag efforts for Museum Fire flood area

The City of Flagstaff will end its Museum Fire flood area sandbag efforts in the coming weeks throughout the Sunnyside and Grandview neighborhoods. According to officials, residents are encouraged to pick up any sandbagging materials as soon as possible. Pallets of sandbags as well as dumpsters for cinders and empty...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
KTAR.com

Traffic stop in Arizona ends in seizure of 56,000 fentanyl pills

PHOENIX — A traffic stop in northern Arizona on Wednesday resulted in the seizure of 56,000 fentanyl pills, authorities said. A deputy pulled over a Black jeep on eastbound Interstate 40 near Prescott and found three fire extinguishers in the vehicle, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
prescottenews.com

Chino Valley – Road Closure Notice – East Road 2 South

East Road 2 South between State Route 89 and South Road 1 East will be closed for road work beginning at 7:00 am on Monday, June 27th and ending at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, July 19th. One lane for local traffic only will always be open. Drivers are asked to...
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
BBC

Powerful 'smoke twister' spotted in Arizona

The twister formed from smoke from the Pipeline Fire in Flagstaff, Arizona, which has burned more than 20,000 acres so far. Hundreds of homes have been evacuated as more than 600 firefighters battle the blaze. According to local new outlets, the fire was allegedly started by a 57-year-old man who...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino, Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-23 17:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-23 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 615 PM MST. * At 529 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Village At Oak Creek, or 8 miles south of Sedona, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Camp Verde, Sedona, Munds Park, Mcguireville, Village At Oak Creek, Montezuma Castle National Monument, Montezuma Well, Rimrock, Middle Verde, Lake Montezuma, Cornville, Wet Beaver Creek Campground, Red Rock State Park, V Bar V Visitors Center and Manzanita Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
Sedona Red Rock News

Missing hiker search quiets

More than two weeks ago, Flagstaff hiker Axel Brugere went missing in Oak Creek Canyon, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has not reported any updates. “We have moved to a limited continuous search,” CCSO Public Information Officer Jon Paxton said. “We will continue to follow up on any leads we get. But we are no longer having an active search.”
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
Lincoln Report

A Breathtaking Small Town to Visit in Arizona

Look no further than Arizona's small towns if you are seeking a true taste of the American West. Whether you want to explore the state's natural wonders or see its vibrant art scene, there is much to keep you busy here. And as a small-town starter, Sedona may be of interest to you.
SEDONA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

56K fentanyl pills found hidden inside fire extinguishers in Arizona; suspect arrested

PRESCOTT, Ariz. - A driver was arrested after authorities say they found thousands of fentanyl pills hidden inside fire extinguishers during a traffic stop in Prescott. The incident happened on June 22 along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said. During the traffic stop, a...
12 News

State OK's second ambulance company for Prescott Valley area. Here's why response times are expected to improve

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — Arizona officials have approved a second ambulance company to operate in the Prescott Valley area. This comes after years of fighting between the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) and ambulance giant AMR. CAFMA has been critical of AMR's response times, claiming that they've been forced to transport patients themselves, sometimes in personal vehicles, because AMR's ambulances aren't available.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Injury Accident on South SR 89 Involves Two Vehicles and Bicyclist

On 6/22/2022 at approximately 9:41 am, Chino Valley Officers responded to a vehicle collision on South State Route 89, at Road 2 South. Reporting parties advised that the collision involved two vehicles and a bicyclist. When officers arrived, they found two heavily damaged vehicles, in the intersection, blocking the southbound...

Comments / 0

Community Policy