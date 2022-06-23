New improvements coming to Brown Park

Director of Parks and Recreation said over $12,000,000 has been allocated to renovate North Lafayette's Brown Park baseball and softball fields.

“The mayor has given us 12.5 million dollars to upgrade our baseball and softball facilities, with the hopes we can continue to partner with facilities around town and recruit regional and hopefully national tournaments,” said Hollis Conway.

Currently, Brown Park has four baseball fields and one t-ball field. Director of Parks and Recreation Hollis Conway, said the park is going to expand to nine fields.

Four baseball Four softball, and one field that will be open for public use at any time during the day.

Conway said once the fields will be up and running, this will open the opportunity for tourism on the north side of the city.

“Well, it will invite industry hotels, restaurants, food, just really it can be a catalyst for the whole area and really be a nice place for our community to be proud of,” Conway said.

A 13-year-old boy who’s been playing at Brown Park for the majority of his life said he’s happy the park will be revamped.

“I’m finally glad that the baseball fields at brown park are finally going to be looking good and nice again, just like how it is in the Youngsville sport complex,” said Cameron Broussard.

