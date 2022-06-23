ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball jackpot rises to $335 million; tickets in Florida, Pennsylvania, Wyoming win big

By John Connolly, NorthJersey.com
 4 days ago

The Powerball jackpot keeps on climbing after no one matched all six balls in Wednesday night's drawing.

The jackpot for Saturday night will be an estimated $335 million with a cash option of $188 million, according to the Powerball website .

While no one won it all, three tickets matched all five white balls to win million-dollar prizes. Tickets sold in Pennsylvania and Wyoming won $1 million each, while a Florida ticket won $2 million with the Powerplay.

The numbers drawn on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 were: 6 - 10 - 31 - 48 - 56 and Powerball 12. The Powerplay was 3x. The jackpot was $313.7 million.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on April 28 when a ticket sold in Gilbert, Arizona won the $473.1 million grand prize.

There are now three chances to win the Powerball each week – Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. You can play the Powerball in 45 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $312 million with a cash option of $173.6 million for Friday night's drawing, according to the Mega Millions website .

Unlucky? Here are 13 crazy things more likely to happen than winning the lottery

Powerball, Mega Millions: These are the luckiest states for jackpot winners

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

  1. $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
  2. $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
  3. $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
  4. $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
  5. $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
  6. $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
  7. $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winner in California, Wisconsin
  8. $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
  9. $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winner in Arizona, Missouri
  10. $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas

John Connolly is a breaking news editor for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to all the major news happening in North Jersey, subscribe here. To get breaking news directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter .

Email: connolly@northjersey.com

Twitter: @JohnConnolly_22

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Powerball jackpot rises to $335 million; tickets in Florida, Pennsylvania, Wyoming win big

Toni Koraza

Florida is 7 days away from an economic catastrophe

The Sunshine State has been fighting the economic windmills lately. First, the state suffered repercussions of the pandemic, then inflation, then the war in Europe, then the energy crisis, and finally, food shortages. Even Disney is thinking about leaving Florida. Is there an end to these woes? It seems like we're one incident short of aliens paying us a visit.
CBS News

Travel Maven

Alissa Rose

Major food shortages are coming to Michigan

As we all know, food prices are already soaring in Michigan. If the shortages continue, food producers will be forced to increase prices even higher. Most of us are unaware of many inequalities in our societies. For example, people experience hunger in every district and county in the whole state of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
UPI News

TV show inspired lottery strategy that earned S.C. man $100,000

June 21 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said a TV series inspired the lottery-playing strategy that earned him a $100,000 Powerball prize. The Lowcountry man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he was inspired by an episode of the TLC series Lottery Changed My Life to attempt an experiment: spending $25 a week on lottery games for three months.
LOTTERY
Alissa Rose

Stimulus check is back: $200 could hit every North Carolina licensed driver.

As we all know, consumers from all around the country continue to suffer from the effects of high inflation. For example, gas and food prices are still rising in North Carolina compared to the previous year. So, due to the cost of living crisis, millions of eligible residents in North Carolina could receive another stimulus check.
UPI News

Wrong turn leads Michigan woman to $500,000 lottery jackpot

June 22 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said a wrong turn led to her winning a $500,000 lottery prize -- although she was unaware of the amount of her jackpot for three months. The 61-year-old Muskegon County woman told Michigan Lottery officials she had intended to pick up some scratch-off tickets from her preferred store, but a navigational error changed her plans.
a-z-animals.com

The Biggest Alligator Ever Found In Mississippi

Home to various tourist spots and exciting places, Mississippi is undoubtedly one of the best destinations for recreation and vacation. Known as the “Cotton Capital of the World,” the state has around 825 cotton fields producing about 1.4 million bales of cotton yearly. Mississippi is also home to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
