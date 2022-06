As Californians slog their way through a third year of drought, they are being told to reduce their use of water. In June, tough new state emergency drought rules were implemented. They prohibit the use of drinking water for irrigating “nonfunctional turf” at commercial, industrial and institutional properties. “Nonfunctional” means solely ornamental and not regularly used for recreational purposes, or community events.

