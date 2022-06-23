ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Woman, 2 dogs die after being struck by lightning near Los Angeles

By Phil Helsel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman and her two dogs were killed in a lightning strike in the Los Angeles area Wednesday morning as thunderstorms rolled through Southern California, officials said. Antonia Mendoza Chavez, 52, was struck by lightning around 8:50 a.m. in Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Deputy Miguel Meza...

www.nbcnews.com

NBC News

NBC News

