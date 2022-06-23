ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentor, MN

Polk County Deputies Injured After Airboat Capsizes Near Mentor

redlakenationnews.com
 4 days ago

Two Polk County deputies were injured Wednesday after the airboat they were on capsized and sank on Maple Lake near Mentor. According to a release from the Polk County...

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
redlakenationnews.com

Shannon Burnette

May 23, 1970 - June 23, 2022. Shannon Burnette, age 52, of Naytahwaush, MN, died on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at his home due to natural causes. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, June 28 at Samuel Memorial Episcopal Church in Naytahwaush. An all-night visitation will be held at the Naytahwaush Sports Complex, beginning at 5:00 pm on Monday, June 27, 2022, with a prayer service at 7:00 pm. Visitation will also be at the church on Tuesday for one hour before the funeral. Burial will take place at Samuel Memorial Episcopal Cemetery.
NAYTAHWAUSH, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Friday, June 24, 2022 – COVID-19 Weekly update

At the March Regular Council Meeting, the Red Lake Tribal Council voted unanimously to lift all COVID-19 mandates via Resolution No. 45-2022, 8 for and 0 against. However, it is at the discretion of the Program Directors to determine if any COVID-19 Precautions remain in place at their facilities. COVID...
REDBY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy