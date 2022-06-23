Polk County Deputies Injured After Airboat Capsizes Near Mentor

May 23, 1970 - June 23, 2022. Shannon Burnette, age 52, of Naytahwaush, MN, died on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at his home due to natural causes. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, June 28 at Samuel Memorial Episcopal Church in Naytahwaush. An all-night visitation will be held at the Naytahwaush Sports Complex, beginning at 5:00 pm on Monday, June 27, 2022, with a prayer service at 7:00 pm. Visitation will also be at the church on Tuesday for one hour before the funeral. Burial will take place at Samuel Memorial Episcopal Cemetery.

