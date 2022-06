Dary Dega, a native of Russia, found a home in Bryan with her husband and three children after immigrating to the United States in November 2013. The 45-year-old opened her own art gallery — Degallery, which is now on Rosemary Drive in Bryan — in March 2016. Her love of art goes back to her childhood in a small city near Moscow. She attended music school and had aspirations to be an artist, but her family instead directed her toward medical school. She said she earned three master’s degrees and her doctorate by the time she was 24.

BRYAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO