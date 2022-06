Effective: 2022-06-27 04:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Jefferson; Monroe; Northern Cayuga; Oswego; Wayne BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, and Jefferson counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.

CAYUGA COUNTY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO