ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - This weekend ham radio operators are showing off their skills across the country in the National Amateur Radio Field Day. ”Basically it’s the biggest ham radio event in the country. It brings us together to try and make as many contacts in as much of an emergency setup as we can,” Paul Helmuth, president of Massanutten Amateur Radio Association (MARA) said.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO