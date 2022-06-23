Seminoles sitting in a good position early on for 2024 OL Barry Walker

Walker updated his recruitment following attending Florida State's Big Man Camp on Wednesday.

Florida State's coaching staff has put out a ton of new offers over a multitude of classes throughout the offseason. In March, the Seminoles extended a scholarship to 2024 OL Barry Walker following a Junior Day unofficial visit.

On Wednesday, Walker returned to Tallahassee for the third time in roughly three months to work with offensive line coach/offensive coordinator, Alex Atkins, at Florida State's final Big Man Camp of the summer. Walker enjoyed the experience and learned a few new tips in the process.

"It was great," Walker said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "I learned a whole bunch of new stuff like bringing out my hips. It really helped me, especially in the one on ones with run blocking."

Throughout the session, Walker received instruction from coach Atkins, assistant offensive line coach Cooper Williams, and senior offensive analyst Gabe Fertitta. This was his first opportunity to perform for the staff on the field in person.

"It made me feel good," Walker said. "I was able to connect with them even more than just walking around, touring the school."

Since picking up the offer from the Seminoles earlier this year, Walker has been building a relationship with coach Atkins and head coach Mike Norvell. The two have Florida State in a good position early in Walker's recruitment.

"It's been real good," Walker said. "Me and coach Atkins, coach Norvell, have really good communication. I can call them anytime. They make me feel like this is home for me."

The Georgia native's primary recruiter is coach Atkins. Walker says that coach Atkins always has a welcoming personality.

"It's real good. I try to get in touch with him a lot," Walker said. "He makes me feel like I can just come down here anytime."

While his recruitment is just beginning to take off, the Seminoles currently stand in Walker's top-five. A few other schools that are standing out include Ole Miss, Arkansas, Georgia, and Michigan.

Walker is still exploring his options. He wants to look into aspects outside of football at the programs that he's interested in.

"I'm still looking around," Walker said. "I want to look more into like outside of football stuff. More inside the schoolwork and stuff, get my degree."

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound offensive lineman plans to return to Florida State for a gameday visit in the fall. He is currently unranked in the 2024 class according to 247Sports.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



