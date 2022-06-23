Editorial: Only way to stop rot is to end government secrecy

When a county committee meets in secret, violating open meetings laws, it’s a sign of rot in government

A county spokesman admits they’ve done this before. That’s confirmation of the sign. A do–over hardly fixes things.

It’s no wonder so many citizens distrust their government. They should.

The Lucas County citizens levy review committee met Tuesday to consider proposals for levies by Imagination Station and the Toledo Lucas County Public Library.

The group went into executive session without a legal reason to do so.

Yet no one, except a Blade reporter, raised an issue about heading into an executive session for an illegitimate meeting. For goodness sakes, there’s at least one lawyer on the committee.

Then the silent treatment.

Not a single member chose to offer comment on the votes taken during the meeting. That silence speaks volumes. Hide from the public. Then hide again.

That the committee met in secret before only adds to the legitimate concern about violations of open-meetings laws in the county. How many other secret meetings have taken place?

What’s worse, the secrecy casts doubt on consideration of the Imagination Station and library levies. Those funds generated by those levies, if approved, come from taxpayer dollars. Taxpayers apparently don’t need to know about discussions involving their wallets.

You have to wonder what was discussed in the secret meeting that won’t be discussed at the do–over public meeting.

Yes, it’s a citizen committee, so not all members are familiar with the law.

True enough.

The county ought to be providing guidance on open meetings requirements to any committee operating under county auspices or with members appointed by the commission.

Failure to provide that guidance is negligence.

If training was provided, that’s a separate, and possibly greater, concern.

Secrecy is anathema in democratic government.

Lucas County Commissioners must prioritize the education of their committees and employees on open-government laws.

If they can’t manage that simple task, the rot only spreads.