ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

Editorial: Only way to stop rot is to end government secrecy

By The Blade Editorial Board
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gk92i_0gJJty6y00

When a county committee meets in secret, violating open meetings laws, it’s a sign of rot in government

A county spokesman admits they’ve done this before. That’s confirmation of the sign. A do–over hardly fixes things.

It’s no wonder so many citizens distrust their government. They should.

Read more Blade editorials

The Lucas County citizens levy review committee met Tuesday to consider proposals for levies by Imagination Station and the Toledo Lucas County Public Library.

The group went into executive session without a legal reason to do so.

Yet no one, except a Blade reporter, raised an issue about heading into an executive session for an illegitimate meeting. For goodness sakes, there’s at least one lawyer on the committee.

Then the silent treatment.

Not a single member chose to offer comment on the votes taken during the meeting. That silence speaks volumes. Hide from the public. Then hide again.

That the committee met in secret before only adds to the legitimate concern about violations of open-meetings laws in the county. How many other secret meetings have taken place?

What’s worse, the secrecy casts doubt on consideration of the Imagination Station and library levies. Those funds generated by those levies, if approved, come from taxpayer dollars. Taxpayers apparently don’t need to know about discussions involving their wallets.

You have to wonder what was discussed in the secret meeting that won’t be discussed at the do–over public meeting.

Yes, it’s a citizen committee, so not all members are familiar with the law.

True enough.

The county ought to be providing guidance on open meetings requirements to any committee operating under county auspices or with members appointed by the commission.

Failure to provide that guidance is negligence.

If training was provided, that’s a separate, and possibly greater, concern.

Secrecy is anathema in democratic government.

Lucas County Commissioners must prioritize the education of their committees and employees on open-government laws.

If they can’t manage that simple task, the rot only spreads.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lucas County, OH
Lucas County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
sent-trib.com

Fundraiser started for Social employees impacted by fire

PERRYSBURG — A fundraiser has been started for the employees of a restaurant that was destroyed in a Thursday fire. Social Gastropub on Ohio 25 was a total loss. The state fire marshal has been called in to investigate. A GoFndMe has been set up to assist the employees,...
PERRYSBURG, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

The search for Waldo is on in Perrysburg

Where’s Waldo? In Perrysburg, of course! The iconic children’s book character in the red-and-white-striped shirt and black-rimmed specs is visiting twenty-five local businesses throughout our community this July. Celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2022, Find Waldo Local is a great summer activity and a wonderful way to support local businesses, including Kids Klothesline, Lola’s Perrysburg, and Just Skateboarding!
PERRYSBURG, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Editorials#Democratic Government#The Imagination Station
13abc.com

Retirees returning to work as inflation continues to rise

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Retirees going back to work is not unheard of, but just within the past few months, it’s starting to become more common. According to the job site Indeed, 3.2 percent of retired people returned to work in March 2022 alone. 13abc took to Facebook to...
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Adrian Commission Briefed on Kiwanis Trail Tunnel Under M-52

Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Commission has been briefed on the latest information about the proposed pedestrian tunnel under M-52… South Main Street…where the Kiwanis Trail crosses the major highway. City Administrator Greg Elliott talked to WLEN News after the pre-meeting study session earlier this week...
sent-trib.com

Speed monitor helps police collect data in Walbridge

WALBRIDGE — A speed monitoring machine in the village is a tool for safety for residents and data for police, according to the mayor. The village purchased the used, portable Evolis speed monitoring machine for $3,000, Mayor Ed Kolanko said. “We do get a lot of complaints about people...
WALBRIDGE, OH
presspublications.com

Quarry search yields no evidence, sheriff says

Two vehicles were pulled from the quarry at Veterans Park in the Village of Genoa last week as part of an investigation into a cold case crime. Ottawa County Sheriff Stephen Levorchick said his office recently received a tip that a vehicle containing evidence linked to a cold case crime in Toledo was possibly abandoned in the quarry. About when the sheriff’s office received the information, divers from the Underwater Rescue Division of the sheriff’s department were planning to assist village workers with locating the anchor units of the floating rafts in the quarry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Washington Examiner

Flown over: The impact of airlines cutting service to flyover country

SWANTON, Ohio — Twenty years ago, the Eugene F. Krantz Toledo Express Airport here in western Lucas County was abuzz with commuter traffic. The planes flying in and out were bigger, the fares were more competitive, and there was a multitude of options to choose from at this Midwest port city, located on the western tip of Lake Erie and the Buckeye State.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Survey says: Gambling up with Perrysburg teens

PERRYSBURG — A recent survey analysis shows online gambling is up among teens in Perrysburg Schools. An analysis of the 2022 Youth Survey for Perrysburg Schools was presented to the school board on Monday by William Ivoska, Ph.D. He has done this type of work for the district since 2014. He is retired from Owens Community College and taught survey research analysis.
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

Reward offered for J&J burglary information

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering an award for information regarding the burglary of J&J Firearms. ATF and NSSF are offering a potential total reward of up to $5,000. At about 5:00 A.M. on June 23,...
WTOL 11

City of Toledo looking to expand violence interrupter program

TOLEDO, Ohio — Solving gun violence in Toledo has become a major priority, and a major investment. Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz is looking to increase the number of violence interrupters from three to nine. It's a job that pays anywhere between $45,000 - $60,000. Toledo has had 25 homicides so...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Murphy Tractor moving into Rossford

ROSSFORD —With the Murphy Tractor and Equipment company groundbreaking on Wednesday, their move from Perrysburg to their permanent location in Rossford begins. “I think it’s absolutely fantastic. The diversity of industries we’re getting out there is amazing. They will cover a large territory. This will definitely put them in the traffic pattern that will also help entice other industries to the crossroads,” Mayor Neil MacKinnon said.
ROSSFORD, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Fireworks Roundup: Where and when to see the show in your community

Strike up the Sousa and grab your lawn chairs, it’s almost Independence Day! For millions of Americans, this day means one thing above all, seeing the sky lit up with fireworks in celebration. Where can you go to see them this year? Here’s our ongoing list of area communities and when they’ll be holding their fireworks events!
TOLEDO, OH
The Detroit Free Press

Bobcat Bonnie's gets blowback for drink special aimed at women

The owner of Bobcat Bonnie's restaurants in metro Detroit posted a special on Friday on its Facebook page directed at women that took some good and bad flak. "We know you may be in need of a drink, all Signature Cocktails are $5 for those who lost their reproductive rights today. We support and love you. Grab a friend and come hang with us," the post read. ...
DETROIT, MI
bridgemi.com

Who is running for secretary of state in Michigan in 2022

LANSING — The Michigan official who helped oversee the 2020 elections is up for re-election against a challenger who questions their legitimacy. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Detroit Democrat, was first elected in 2018 and is running for a second and final four-year term. Her presumed Republican challenger is Kristina Karamo of Oak Park, a 2020 poll challenger who rose to prominence after questioning the state’s election results.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy