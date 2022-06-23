I won a huge lottery prize thanks to my dog – she’s getting a big reward after our ‘life-changing’ win

A LOTTERY winner had a unique tale to share when asked what led to him pocketing a huge prize.

Leonard Linton, 42, said the "life-changing" win is all thanks to his loyal companion, his pregnant dachshund.

A Florida man says his dog is the reason why he won a $2million jackpot in a scratch-off game Credit: Twitter / Florida Lottery

Leonard Linton called the win 'life-changing' and said he has big plans to reward his pet Ivy Credit: Getty

Linton won a $2million prize from the 100X THE CASH scratch-off game after buying the winning ticket from a Stop & Shop.

He said it came after he got a call saying his dog Ivy wasn’t feeling well, so he raced to see her as quickly as possible.

On the drive home, he took a different route than usual and ended up making a quick pit stop at the store where he bought the winning ticket.

Linton was asked if he had any big plans for his prize.

He chose to receive his winnings in the form of a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.

“I still can’t believe it," he said.

"This is life-changing, but I’m definitely getting Ivy a new kennel!”

The store in Live Oak that sold him the winning ticket will receive a $4,000 bonus commission.

The 100X THE CASH game launched in January and has more than $337.9million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $2million.

It costs $10 to play and the overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.44, according to the game’s website.

Not everyone knows right away if they received a winning ticket.

One Michigan man, who remains unidentified, won $3.39million on a $1 Lotto 47 ticket and didn’t know he had won for weeks.

"I didn't realize I had won for a couple of weeks," he said to lottery officials.

"I stack my tickets up and then my wife scans them on the app to see if we won.

"When she scanned this ticket, she told me we'd won but I was certain she was just joking with me.

"When she started crying, I knew it wasn't a joke at all."

The man opted to take a one-time lump-sum payment worth about $2.3million. He does not yet have plans to spend it.