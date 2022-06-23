Laugh for days at Asheville Comedy Festival

Summer has officially arrived, and with it has come plenty of new fruits and berries at farmers markets this week! Be sure to arrive early to get in on some of the goodness. Creasman Farms brought their first picking of peaches this season to Asheville City Market last week. For more peaches, also keep an eye out for Lyda and Sons Family Orchard at Weaverville Tailgate Market or Bright Branch Farm at East Asheville Tailgate Market! In addition to peaches, we’re starting to see more of our favorite seasonal berries making their long-awaited return to markets as well! Full Sun Farm and Flying Cloud Farm brought some delicious blueberries to the River Arts District and North Asheville markets. McConnell Farms also had blackberries at North Asheville Tailgate Market. Bear Necessities has had red and golden raspberries for the past few weeks at Asheville City Market and West Asheville Tailgate Market.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO