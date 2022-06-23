ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Handlez among 5 teams to advance in NBA 2K League’s Switch Open

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JBLyi_0gJJsdrA00

Amateur team Handlez downed NBA 2K League squad T-Wolves Gaming 3-1 on Wednesday to wrap up a spot in Indianapolis next week for bracket play in the Switch Open.

Four other teams guaranteed their playoff berths with Wednesday wins: Celtics Crossover Gaming, who topped Team Smoke 3-1; Knicks Gaming, who swept 76ers GC 3-0; NetsGC, who defeated Green Beanz 3-1; and Bucks Gaming, who blitzed Blazer5 Gaming 3-0.

In other Wednesday action, Hornets Venom GT edged the Gen.G Tigers 3-2, Raptors Uprising GC handled Heat Check Gaming 3-1, Lakers Gaming dumped Dot Squad 3-2, Wizards District Gaming routed Rim Runners 3-0, Dreamshakers upset Magic Gaming 3-2, Pistons GT beat Team Clutch 3-1 and Pacers Gaming pounded Ankle Breakers 3-0.

The 32-team field includes all 24 NBA 2K League squads plus eight other teams: amateur trios that advanced through qualifying, plus community teams featuring 2K social media influencers.

For remote group play, which runs through Friday, the field was divided into eight groups that each consist of three NBA 2K League teams and one amateur or community team. The top two teams in each group will advance to the round of 16, which is the start of bracket play that will run June 29 to July 2 in person at the NBA 2K League Studio in Indianapolis.

Teams will oppose every other team in their group twice in best-of-five matches. The round of 16 also will feature best-of-five matches, while the quarterfinals, semifinals and final will be best-of-seven. The winning team will receive $60,000 from the Switch Open’s $150,000 prize pool.

NBA 2K League — Switch Open group-play records
“x” signifies teams that cliched a bracket-player berth

Group 1 (East)
x-Celtics Crossover Gaming, 5-0
Heat Check Gaming, 2-2
Raptors Uprising GC, 2-3
Team Smoke, 0-4

Group 2 (East)
x-Knicks Gaming, 4-1
76ers GC, 3-2
Dreamshakers, 2-3
Magic Gaming, 1-4

Group 3 (East)
x-NetsGC, 4-1
Hawks Talon GC, 3-1
Green Beanz, 1-3
Grizz Gaming, 1-4

Group 4 (East)
Wizards District Gaming, 3-1
Gen.G Tigers, 2-2
Hornets Venom GT, 2-2
Rim Runners, 1-4

Group 5 (West)
DUX Infinitos, 3-1
Pistons GT, 3-1
Kings Guard Gaming, 2-2
Team Clutch, 0-4

Group 6 (West)
Warriors Gaming Squad, 3-1
Lakers Gaming, 3-2
Cavs Legion GC, 2-2
Dot Squad, 1-4

Group 7 (West)
x-Handlez, 4-1
x-Bucks Gaming, 4-1
T-Wolves Gaming, 2-3
Blazer5 Gaming, 0-5

Group 8 (West)
Pacers Gaming, 4-0
Mavs Gaming, 2-2
Jazz Gaming, 2-2
Ankle Breakers, 0-4

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Shareef O'Neal Reacts To Signing With Lakers

Being a Los Angeles Laker officially runs in the O'Neal family. Shareef, Shaq's son, signed with the storied NBA franchise on Thursday night. Shareef will start out playing for the Lakers' Summer League squad. There, he'll get a chance to impress the organization's front office. Shaq's son is incredibly grateful...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Admits Kevin Durant Is Absolutely Right About Older Players Being Angry About Money Current NBA Players Make: "Do You Think I'm Happy Rudy Gobert Is Making 250?"

The Golden State Warriors winning their 4th championship this season and their 2nd without Kevin Durant has opened up a Pandora's Box in the NBA in some ways. Durant got slandered quite a bit on social media after it happened, something he claimed didn't affect him anymore, but then got into a bit of a beef with Charles Barkley who made some comments about Durant needing to win a championship as the 'bus driver'.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba 2k League#Pacers#Pistons#Celtics Crossover Gaming#Team Smoke#Knicks Gaming#Bucks Gaming#Hornets Venom Gt#Raptors Uprising Gc#Heat Check Gaming 3 1#Dot Squad#Rim Runners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

62K+
Followers
49K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy