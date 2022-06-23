Handlez among 5 teams to advance in NBA 2K League’s Switch Open

Amateur team Handlez downed NBA 2K League squad T-Wolves Gaming 3-1 on Wednesday to wrap up a spot in Indianapolis next week for bracket play in the Switch Open.

Four other teams guaranteed their playoff berths with Wednesday wins: Celtics Crossover Gaming, who topped Team Smoke 3-1; Knicks Gaming, who swept 76ers GC 3-0; NetsGC, who defeated Green Beanz 3-1; and Bucks Gaming, who blitzed Blazer5 Gaming 3-0.

In other Wednesday action, Hornets Venom GT edged the Gen.G Tigers 3-2, Raptors Uprising GC handled Heat Check Gaming 3-1, Lakers Gaming dumped Dot Squad 3-2, Wizards District Gaming routed Rim Runners 3-0, Dreamshakers upset Magic Gaming 3-2, Pistons GT beat Team Clutch 3-1 and Pacers Gaming pounded Ankle Breakers 3-0.

The 32-team field includes all 24 NBA 2K League squads plus eight other teams: amateur trios that advanced through qualifying, plus community teams featuring 2K social media influencers.

For remote group play, which runs through Friday, the field was divided into eight groups that each consist of three NBA 2K League teams and one amateur or community team. The top two teams in each group will advance to the round of 16, which is the start of bracket play that will run June 29 to July 2 in person at the NBA 2K League Studio in Indianapolis.

Teams will oppose every other team in their group twice in best-of-five matches. The round of 16 also will feature best-of-five matches, while the quarterfinals, semifinals and final will be best-of-seven. The winning team will receive $60,000 from the Switch Open’s $150,000 prize pool.

NBA 2K League — Switch Open group-play records

“x” signifies teams that cliched a bracket-player berth

Group 1 (East)

x-Celtics Crossover Gaming, 5-0

Heat Check Gaming, 2-2

Raptors Uprising GC, 2-3

Team Smoke, 0-4

Group 2 (East)

x-Knicks Gaming, 4-1

76ers GC, 3-2

Dreamshakers, 2-3

Magic Gaming, 1-4

Group 3 (East)

x-NetsGC, 4-1

Hawks Talon GC, 3-1

Green Beanz, 1-3

Grizz Gaming, 1-4

Group 4 (East)

Wizards District Gaming, 3-1

Gen.G Tigers, 2-2

Hornets Venom GT, 2-2

Rim Runners, 1-4

Group 5 (West)

DUX Infinitos, 3-1

Pistons GT, 3-1

Kings Guard Gaming, 2-2

Team Clutch, 0-4

Group 6 (West)

Warriors Gaming Squad, 3-1

Lakers Gaming, 3-2

Cavs Legion GC, 2-2

Dot Squad, 1-4

Group 7 (West)

x-Handlez, 4-1

x-Bucks Gaming, 4-1

T-Wolves Gaming, 2-3

Blazer5 Gaming, 0-5

Group 8 (West)

Pacers Gaming, 4-0

Mavs Gaming, 2-2

Jazz Gaming, 2-2

Ankle Breakers, 0-4

–Field Level Media

