Las Vegas, NV

As rains begin, officials warn of flash flooding during monsoon

By Sean DeLancey
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
Dark skies loomed over the horizon with the smell of rain in the air Wednesday as showers blessed several bone dry regions of the Las Vegas valley.

People who hadn't felt raindrops in months welcomed the brief reprieve from the desert heat.

"It's nice to have it actually raining," said Kasey Jacobson, "get some water in the middle of Lake Mead getting all dried up."

Officials warned, however, that monsoon rains on the horizon could get dangerous with little to no warning.

Despite never experiencing a flash flood in Las Vegas, Jacobson said he stays ready.

"It's always an occurrence," he said, "just get some sandbags and do your best I guess."

Michelle French with the Regional Flood Control District said it's smart to stay prepared as as few as six inches of water can sweep a grown man off of his feet.

"If they decide they want to go out and play in that water or let their children play, it's not a good idea," French said.

The RFCD has build 677 miles of flood control infrastructure and 104 detention basins over the last few decades with the help of more than $2,000,000,000 in investments.

French said more needed done.

"We're still not done," she said. "We still have miles to build."

With Las Vegas in a historic drought and Lake Mead's water level dropping, many said they are willing to risk a flood for a little more precipitation in the valley.

"Lets get like 20 inches here," Jacobson said. "Lets get a lot."

