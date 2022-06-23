ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

UNLV announces scholarship in honor of Dwaine Knight

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Athletics announced a new scholarship in honor of Dwaine Knight.

He has been with UNLV Athletics for over 30 years.

Knight was UNLV Athletic's Director of golf this past season and will be moving to a new role within the athletics department in July.

UNLV plans to award the Dwaine Knight scholarship each year.

They cite Knight's contributions, dedication to UNLV Athletics, and career successes, as reasons to name the scholarship in his honor.

