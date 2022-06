MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A truck driver was seriously injured after a wreck on Interstate 70 in Montgomery County at mile marker 180 Thursday at 6:12 p.m. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, David Watts, 36, of Nashville, was driving a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia when the truck went off the right side of the road, hit the guardrail then Watts overcorrected and overturned hitting the concrete pillar of the overpass.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO