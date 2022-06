UFC lightweight contender Bobby Green has been forced out of his upcoming bout with Jim Miller at UFC 276 on July 2 in Las Vegas, Nevada due to undisclosed reasons. He will be replaced by former UFC lightweight title challenger, Donald Cerrone, according to a report initially from ESPN's Brett Okamoto. The fight between Cerrone and Miller is expected to be contested at 170 pounds and will be a rematch of their first meeting back at UFC Fight Night 45 in July 2014 which Cerrone won via a second-round KO. The 39-year-old veteran is 0-5-1 in his last six Octagon outings and is coming off of a first-round TKO loss over Alex Morono back at UFC Vegas 26. Miller meanwhile is 3-2 in his last five fights and will try to build on a second-round TKO victory over Nikolas Motta at UFC Vegas 48.

