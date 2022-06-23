ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 overheating dogs rescued from closed truck bed

By Phil Mayer
 4 days ago

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The South San Francisco Police Department rescued a total of 10 distressed and overheating dogs from vehicles on Tuesday. Nine of the dogs were rescued from one truck, while another was taken from a nearby car.

A citizen called police about a dog that had been locked in vehicle for more than an hour on the corner of Grand Avenue and Linden Avenue. The temperature inside the car was over 100 degrees.

Police got the dog out of the car and it was taken to the Peninsula Humane Society. SSFPD are looking for the dog’s owner.

While officers were investigating that case, a truck drove into a parking stall near where the officers were and struck another car. SSFPD said the driver was extremely intoxicated. He put the truck back into drive and resisted arrest before being handcuffed.

Officers found nine dogs in the truck bed, which was covered by a closed camper shell. The temperature inside the shell was 107 degrees.

SSFPD said the dogs “appeared to be overheating and in distress.” The dogs were taken into possession by the Peninsula Humane Society. One of them had to be taken to a veterinarian for a severe heat stroke.

The driver was arrested for driving under the influence, resisting arrest and animal cruelty. He was booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

