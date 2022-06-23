COVID-19 vaccine authorized for infants, toddlers in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno County is now administering the COVID-19 vaccine for infants and toddlers. Children six months through five years of age are eligible for a COVID vaccine

Over the weekend, the FDA approved the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for kids in this age group.

“They both are very effective in preventing COVID, and both are safe as well,” explained Dr. John Zweifler with the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

The Moderna vaccine will be a two-shot series, while the Pfizer vaccine will consist of three shots.

As far as side effects, Dr. Zweifler explained that children have similar experiences to adults when it comes to the COVID vaccines.

“Mainly local reactions, so you might get redness and swelling at the site of the injection, you can get fever and the little child may be fussy for a couple of days, but it should resolve in a couple of days,” said Dr. Zweifler.

The health department will also be setting up vaccination events throughout Fresno County for kids to get their vaccines .

You can also schedule appointments to get your child vaccinated on the MyTurn website .

