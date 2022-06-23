ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myerstown, PA

ELCO’s Gabby Smith raising bar for Raiders softball

By Nick Petraccione
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=438MiT_0gJJpk8s00

MYERSTOWN, Pa (WHTM) — The softball field at East Lebanon County High School might be a little unassuming. Tucked away in the small town of Myerstown, the field borders farmlands; smells and all.

It may not be the place where you’d expect find the next best pitcher in Central Pennsylvania to be throwing in the morning, but it’s home to Gabby Smith.

“It’s interesting that’s for sure, but I honestly love it. It’s like a little town that I feel safe in,” Smith said.

That’s until the ELCO pitcher steps into the circle, then no batter is safe.

In her freshman season on the varsity this past season, Smith was arguably the most dominant pitcher in District lll. She recorded 211 strikeouts this season, a single-season school record.

“I just wanted to make sure I was doing what I needed to do for the team and not to get as many strikeouts as I did,” Smith said.

But to her head coach Allen Phillips, it took one day in April to realize just how special a talent Smith is growing into.

“We were playing Garden Spot and gabby recorded 17 strikeouts in one game. The prior record of almost 20 years had been 15, so at that point, we knew we had something really special,” Phillips said.

ELCO defeated Garden Spot 9-0 that day, marking Smith’s first career varsity win in the process. The record was previously held by both Samantha Shimp (2009) and Claire Shaak (2014).

Records aside, this year was a big change in scenery for Smith. A new life in high school and a starting pitcher on varsity is a lot to handle as a freshman, but her teammates were there to support her every step of the way.

“Playing with upperclassmen, it’s always scary because you never know how they are going to interact with you,” said Smith. “After I hit the first record, they were all like, you’re the goat and they were all so supportive and I just love them so much.”

By goat they mean “greatest of all-time,” which when all is said and done with Smith’s career at ELCO, they won’t be wrong. She’s on pace to break most of the Raiders’ pitching records.

“She’s very humble, but she leads by example. The other players rally around her just because of her confidence that she exudes,” said Phillips. “When she gets on that mound, she is all business. She’s a fun kid away from the field, but when she’s on that mound she doesn’t crack a smile.”

Smith has three more years to continuing growing her high school game. One record-setting season isn’t enough, she wants to take this game as far as she can.

“‘m going to keep pushing myself to see how far I can go. I know that if I keep sticking with it that I’ll go pretty far. Division I is a dream for pretty much everyone that wants to play college softball,” said Smith.

“I think (her potential) is limitless. I think she has the right head on her shoulders. She knows what she wants and she knows how to get there,” said Phillips. “She’s a real hard worker – hardest worker in the room and it’s going to be very exciting for all of us to watch her grow.”

Smith is heading to Virginia this week to participate in a showcase where she will be pitching in front of college coaches.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27 News

“Furyk Fanatics” take to U.S. Senior Open

BETHLEHEM, Pa (WHTM) — You couldn’t miss Michael Noggle and Tim Strausner this weekend at the U.S. Senior Open at Saucon Valley Country Club this weekend. The two were following Lancaster native Jim Furyk as he looked to repeat as champion. “We really like to follow jimmy. we’ve followed him in quite a few tournaments […]
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lebanon County, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Myerstown, PA
State
Virginia State
City
Elco, PA
Lebanon County, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
FOX43.com

Dietrich looks to defend Pa Speedweek title

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Is it July yet, because if you're a dirt track racing fan, it's going to feel like Christmas in July for the next ten days. Tonight kicks off the 32nd Annual Pennsylvania Speedweek. Drivers have jumped from Western Pa Speedweek, to Ohio Speedweek and now Pa...
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Jump Like a Girl, Warwick sophomore wins National Title

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Katie Becker’s rise to an All-American and National Champion proves that dedication to the sport pays off. The Warwick sophomore won the New Balance Outdoor Nationals title in girls high jump this weekend. Her mark of 5-feet, 9.25 inches, the next highest competitor finished a 5-8. Becker’s rise to National Champion […]
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

The 2022 Celtic Fling draws kilt-wearing crowds to Manheim

The 2022 Celtic Fling & Highland Games kick off in Manheim. Gregory Elickel fights Steven Hart, both of Mechancisburg, in the Fight Circle at the Celtic Fling in Manheim, Pa., June 25, 2022. Winner pops his opponent’s three ballons with a wooden sword. Mark Pynes | pennlive.comGet Photo. 9...
MANHEIM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#College Softball#Central Pennsylvania#Garden Spot
abc27.com

Two Conestoga Valley High School students die over weekend

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Conestoga Valley School District sent a letter on Sunday, June 26 to families about the death of two high school students. The letter comes from Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski. It stated that two high school students died over the weekend, and the district extends their deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the two students during this time.
CONESTOGA, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: East Pennsboro Township

(WHTM) — Our hometown heroes for Friday are putting on a yard sale in Cumberland County, but this one is only for kids. East Pennsboro Township is hosting “The Kids Only Yard Sale” on Saturday, June 25. The free event is run by children in grades kindergarten to eighth grade.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Your Guide to Local 4th of July Fun

Join the City of Harrisburg as they celebrate the Fourth of July with one of the largest fireworks displays in Central PA. The event will start at 1 p.m. and end with the firework show kicking off at 9:15 p.m illuminating the Susquehanna River waterfront. This festival will feature over 40 food trucks, live music performances by local musicians, a wine/beer garden, and the US Air National Guard Band of the Northeast. Bring the kids for snow cones, face painting, mini golf, or take a ride on the railroad!
HARRISBURG, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Penn State Extension and the Pennsylvania Vegetable Growers Association Host a Twilight At-Market Workshop at Weaver’s Orchard

MORGANTOWN, PA – Commercial fruit and vegetable growers, market managers, agritourism business operators, and any farm manager or owner looking to network, are invited to attend the Twilight At-Market Workshop at Weaver’s Orchard on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. This workshop will run 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Weaver’s Orchard, 40 Fruit Lane, Morgantown PA, 19543.
MORGANTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
NorthcentralPA.com

Wawa announces expansion into Central Pennsylvania

Wawa announced plans on June 23 to expand further into Central Pennsylvania at up to 40 new locations. The gas and convenience chain already operates 17 stores on the western bank of the Susquehanna in Berks and Lancaster Counties. This marks a major expansion for the chain, headquartered outside of Philadelphia, into what is seen as the traditional territory of Allentown-based Sheetz. ...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Second annual Hershey LGBTQ Pride Event

The Second Annual Hershey Pride was held on Saturday in Chocolate Town Park, in the heart of downtown Hershey. The event included Music- Guest speakers- Vendors- Arts and crafts- Food and beverages- and more. Several information tables to learn more about the LGBTQ+ community were also available. A portion of...
HERSHEY, PA
Main Line Media News

Berwyn couple honored for philanthropy to Albright College

READING – Robin (Feldman) Curtin ’93 and Terrence Curtin ’90, of Berwyn, were honored at an Albright College ceremony, June 10, for their extraordinary philanthropic support of the college, during which their names were etched on Founders Wall, located in the heart of Albright College’s campus.
BERWYN, PA
Times News

Two-county chase ends in Jim Thorpe

A two-county high speed chase came to an end Friday afternoon in Jim Thorpe. The incident began in Tamaqua around 3 p.m. when police were notified of a suspected intoxicated woman operating a Chevrolet Malibu. The chase began on Route 309 South when the woman turned onto Owl Creek Road.
JIM THORPE, PA
abc27.com

The Strasburg Rail Road

All aboard for a thrilling ride on the Strasburg Rail Road! You can get in on the action during The Great Diamond Heist! The interactive stunt spectacular runs July through September. Don’t miss the action packed show, plus hear what other events the rail road is hosting this year.
STRASBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Pet of the Week: Gretel

LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. Gretel, according to owner Patsy Keller of Lebanon, is a nearly 7-month-old golden retriever puppy. “I also have her mother and have known her from her first moments of life,”...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy