ELCO’s Gabby Smith raising bar for Raiders softball

MYERSTOWN, Pa (WHTM) — The softball field at East Lebanon County High School might be a little unassuming. Tucked away in the small town of Myerstown, the field borders farmlands; smells and all.

It may not be the place where you’d expect find the next best pitcher in Central Pennsylvania to be throwing in the morning, but it’s home to Gabby Smith.

“It’s interesting that’s for sure, but I honestly love it. It’s like a little town that I feel safe in,” Smith said.

That’s until the ELCO pitcher steps into the circle, then no batter is safe.

In her freshman season on the varsity this past season, Smith was arguably the most dominant pitcher in District lll. She recorded 211 strikeouts this season, a single-season school record.

“I just wanted to make sure I was doing what I needed to do for the team and not to get as many strikeouts as I did,” Smith said.

But to her head coach Allen Phillips, it took one day in April to realize just how special a talent Smith is growing into.

“We were playing Garden Spot and gabby recorded 17 strikeouts in one game. The prior record of almost 20 years had been 15, so at that point, we knew we had something really special,” Phillips said.

ELCO defeated Garden Spot 9-0 that day, marking Smith’s first career varsity win in the process. The record was previously held by both Samantha Shimp (2009) and Claire Shaak (2014).

Records aside, this year was a big change in scenery for Smith. A new life in high school and a starting pitcher on varsity is a lot to handle as a freshman, but her teammates were there to support her every step of the way.

“Playing with upperclassmen, it’s always scary because you never know how they are going to interact with you,” said Smith. “After I hit the first record, they were all like, you’re the goat and they were all so supportive and I just love them so much.”

By goat they mean “greatest of all-time,” which when all is said and done with Smith’s career at ELCO, they won’t be wrong. She’s on pace to break most of the Raiders’ pitching records.

“She’s very humble, but she leads by example. The other players rally around her just because of her confidence that she exudes,” said Phillips. “When she gets on that mound, she is all business. She’s a fun kid away from the field, but when she’s on that mound she doesn’t crack a smile.”

Smith has three more years to continuing growing her high school game. One record-setting season isn’t enough, she wants to take this game as far as she can.

“‘m going to keep pushing myself to see how far I can go. I know that if I keep sticking with it that I’ll go pretty far. Division I is a dream for pretty much everyone that wants to play college softball,” said Smith.

“I think (her potential) is limitless. I think she has the right head on her shoulders. She knows what she wants and she knows how to get there,” said Phillips. “She’s a real hard worker – hardest worker in the room and it’s going to be very exciting for all of us to watch her grow.”

Smith is heading to Virginia this week to participate in a showcase where she will be pitching in front of college coaches.

