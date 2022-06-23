2023 OL Kelton Smith plans return visit to Florida State after observing Big Man Camp

Smith will be back in Tallahassee again in the near future.

Florida State is involved with some of the top offensive linemen in the country in the 2023 class as offensive line coach/offensive coordinator, Alex Atkins, looks to work his magic again. On Wednesday, rising senior offensive lineman Kelton Smith took an unofficial visit while watching his team compete in the Seminoles' final Big Man Camp of the summer.

While Smith didn't personally work with the coaches on the field, he was able to learn a few things and get a better feel for their style from the sideline.

"Good. I learned some news things," Smith said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "Just looking, seeing how they're coaching and everything, some of my teammates even."

Throughout the recruiting process, Smith has built a good relationship with coach Atkins. The two speak every multiple times a week.

"We're very close. We talk like twice a week," Smith said. "He just checks up on me and everything."

Another staffer that the Georgia native is close with is Director of High School Relations, Ryan Bartow. Smith and Bartow spent the majority of the session speaking while observing coach Atkins work with campers.

"I got to be back with my favorite man, my boy," Smith said. "We talk, he hits me up every day. We talk every day."



Smith has already been through Tallahassee three times this offseason and that's a trend that will continue over the next few months. He will return on July 30 for another unofficial visit for Florida State's final recruiting event before the season kicks off. Smith is also in the process of setting up an official visit that will occur in the fall.

"I already took three. I got two more," Smith said. "But, I know I'm going to take one to Florida State. I don't know where I'm going to take my other one, probably Ole Miss."

The Carver High School product has previously officially visited Texas &M, LSU, and Georgia. He's planning to make a commitment at some point this fall. Right now, it appears that the in-state Bulldogs have the momentum.

Smith is regarded as the No. 269 overall prospect, the No. 12 IOL, and the No. 26 recruit in the state of Georgia in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



