ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, IN

An Evening with Fantasias concert in Hammond, IN Sep 03, 2022 – presale passcode

tmpresale.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe An Evening with Fantasia pre-sale password that we’ve had so many requests for is here! When the An Evening with Fantasia presale starts, anyone with the password will...

www.tmpresale.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
greenvacationdeals.com

Coupon For Summer Wine Fest In Chicago

If you click on the links in this post, we may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post, at no extra cost to you. You can read the full disclaimer here. Celebrate the first weekend of summer in Chicago with your friends and a glass of wine in hand. Add live country music to the mix and it doesn’t get much better than that!
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago magazine

Five Things to Do: June 24-26

PLEASE NOTE: Events may be postponed or simply canceled. Please call ahead to make sure they are still scheduled to take place. Vaccine requirements may also apply. The Logan Square Arts Festival is back for the first time since 2019, and it will not be one to miss. Featuring local artists, live music, food and cocktails, this three-day fest is the perfect place to kick off the first weekend of summer. June 24–26. logansquareartsfestival.com.
CHICAGO, IL
Lashaunta Moore

Here's A List Of Food Vendors That Will Be At The Taste Of Chicago

Grab your wallet and prepare to head to Grant Park soon as the Taste of Chicago is a little under two weeks away. If you’re a true Chicagoan or a visitor who loves the city, you know this event is one of the most attended summer festivities. With dishes that appeal to your hungry needs, such as the iconic Chicago-style hot dog, deep-dish pizza, and an old-style turkey leg, you’ll leave disapproving of how much you ate but overfilled with Chicago joy.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Entertainment
City
Hammond, IN
947wls.com

Check out the 4th of July Fireworks Shows and Celebrations happening around Chicago

The 4th of July is right around the corner! Maybe now’s a good time to plan out what fireworks shows you will see during the holiday weekend…. WGN TV put out a massive list of the fests and fireworks shows happening in and around Chicago during the 4th of July weekend. Events include Itasca’s notably HUGE fireworks show on July 4th, Grant Park Music Festival’s Independence Day Salute on July 3rd, Navy Pier’s summer fireworks on July 2nd, and Evergreen Park’s July 1st evening parade and fireworks show!
CHICAGO, IL
indiana105.com

Join us at the Duke of Oil/Auto Fix Summer Party Events

Join Indiana 105 this Friday, July 1st and Saturday, July 2nd from at the Duke of Oil/Auto Fix Summer Party Events! Come in to the Duke of Oil/Auto Fix Merrillville location (2080 W. 81st Avenue) on Friday, July 1st from 12pm until 2pm for:. oil-change specials. check out a NASCAR...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
CHICAGO READER

For his first album in 11 years, dance-music veteran Ron Trent enriches deep house with help from around the world

Chicago dance-music veteran Ron Trent creates deep house that can keep a dance floor jumping for hours while simultaneously maintaining an intoxicating tranquility. Since the early 90s, Trent has built a reputation for appealing both to house heads who treat Marshall Jefferson’s “Move Your Body” as a commandment and drone devotees who thrive on meditative, atmospheric thrumming. For his first full-length album in 11 years, What Do the Stars Say to You (Night Time Stories), he collaborated with musicians whose backgrounds span several genres but who all share Trent’s goal of making immersive mood music that’ll have you nodding your head without realizing it: they include Texas psych-rock phenoms Khruangbin, Italian ambient composer Gigi Masin, and the two surviving members of Brazilian fusion trio Azymuth (bassist-guitarist Alex Malheiros and percussionist Ivan Conti). Trent juggles several instruments—guitar, percussion, synth—while guiding the album through tropicalia, soul, smooth jazz, light funk, and more. The gentle poise of his creative direction produces a fluid, imaginative experience as rejuvenating as a trip to the sauna.
CHICAGO, IL
Jake Wells

More stimulus money is coming soon to Chicago

Photo of money on tablePhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) Here's some good news, Chicago. The state of Illinois will be sending you a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent (with a maximum of three per family). So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (if all qualifying children are under 18 years of age). There are some income limitations, please check this source for details. The good news is that the state says a check will come to 90% of residents.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Presales#Passcode#Concert#Presale Passwords
thechicagomachine.com

Recent Tornado Claims Lives of Two Logan Square Witches

CHICAGO—As citizens of the greater Chicago area continue to deal with the damage caused by the recent tornado, the City Coroner’s Office has confirmed the deaths of Elfie, 67, and Nerissa Baum, 64—sisters and wicked witches who had made their home in Logan Square for almost 40 years.
CHICAGO, IL
1520 The Ticket

Did You Know These 20 Famous People Were Born In Illinois?

There's nothing I love more than reading about celebrity gossip. What comes along with that is learning about the lives of famous people I will probably never meet. After reading about Betty White's long history in the entertainment industry, I realized she was born in Oak Park, Illinois! As an American actress for over 70 years, Betty is one of the first women to ever work in front of and behind the camera.
OAK PARK, IL
WGN News

Ida B Wells Festival held in Bronzeville

CHICAGO —  At the Ida B Wells National Monument, Chicagoans remember the woman who was ahead of her time. An organization called the Ida B Action Committee hosted the first Ida B Wells Festival at 37th and South Langley in Bronzeville this weekend. It was a celebration of what would’ve been Wells’s 160th birthday. Ida B […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
evanstonroundtable.com

Time to dumpster dive: Northwestern students pack up, home goods pile up

On evenings before trash collection, recent Northwestern University graduates Conor Metz and Geena Vetula go on “dumpster diving dates” in hopes of finding furniture for the Chicago apartment they’re moving into next month. With leases ending and Northwestern students moving out, discarded home goods pile up near...
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago Public Schools summer free lunch program starts on Monday

CHICAGO - Chicago Public School's free summer lunch program starts on Monday. Anyone under 18 can get free food at one of dozens of locations across the city. The young person does not have to be a CPS student to get free food. The program runs through August 12. All...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

‘If it’s too good to be true, it most likely is’ – Owner of RCI Realty on apartment listing fraud

Managing Broker and Owner of RCI Realty, Emilia Crespo, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the rise in fake online apartment listings and some ways you can ensure you’re not getting scammed. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
todaynationnews.com

Brother of Fox News commentator shot dead in Chicago

The teenage brother of Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell was murdered Friday in Chicago as a crime wave swept the progressive city across the country. “Yesterday was the worst day of my life,” Caldwell Posted on Twitter Saturday. “I got a call informing me that my teenage brother...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy